Friday Movies Return to the Parks Canada Visitor Centre

Submitted by Kathryn Hauck

It is that time of year again! Movies will be starting up for the winter season at the Parks Canada Visitor Centre on Chi-tib-sin-dek Road.

Movies will be on Fridays starting at 1:00pm: November movies are as follows:

•November 1 – The Public

•November 8 – Cold Pursuit

•November 15 – The Art of Racing in the Rain

•November 22 – The Grizzlies

•November 29 – Honeyland

Thank you to the Friends of Fathom Five and Bruce Peninsula National Parks for supplying the license.

We hope to see you there!