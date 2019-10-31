Submitted by Shirley Teasdale

It doesn’t happen often that local service clubs in our area make a joint effort to raise funds for a good cause, namely for the new MRI that is going into the Owen Sound Hospital. But it did take place and was an enormous success. The three clubs worked together to put on a fish dinner to a sell-out crowd. Four hundred tickets were sold, and meals served to 362 diners.

A big thank you goes out to the residents and visitors of the Bruce Peninsula who supported the MRI Fundraising Campaign Fish Dinner put on by the Barrow Bay & District Sports & Fishing Club; Ferndale, Lion’s Head & District Lioness Club, and the Bruce Peninsula Rotary Club at the Lion’s Head Arena. Special acknowledgment goes to Captain Gerry Greig who sold the most dinner tickets and to our lead fish cooker Barry Hepburn.

The event resulted in the Barrow Bay Fish Club and Lioness donating $6,165.00 from the meal profits and the Rotary Club donating $1,000.00 from profits at the bar. In addition, the Lioness sold tickets for a chance at winning one of three wine and beverage baskets which raised an additional $1,715.00. The three baskets were won by Jason McLay, Karen Winters and Jane Atkinson. The total raised for this campaign was $8,880.00.

L-R: Lioness Treasurer Bev Miller, hands a cheque for $600 to Darlene Myles, Coordinator of the Lion’s Head and District Food Bank.

April Patry, Executive Director of the Bruce Peninsula Health Services Foundation (BPHS Foundation) says she was delighted with the efforts of the service clubs to raise the funding.

“The businesses, residents and service clubs of Northern Bruce Peninsula are truly demonstrating the meaning of “it takes a village…” by resoundingly rallying together in support of the new MRI. Because of the incredible support of our donors, we are more than three quarters there. Bruce Peninsula Health Services Foundation is in line to meet our commitment of $450,000 for the new MRI in 2020. Kudos go to the Lion’s Head Hospital Auxiliary for raising $107,250.00 and the Wiarton Hospital Auxiliary for raising $20,000.00 of our total so far,” said Ms Patry.

Ms Patry took over the role of BPHSF’s Executive Director last January upon the retirement of Beverley Boswell. Although it is a heavy workload, Ms Patry feels it is a privilege to take over the reins from Ms Boswell. Having lived on the Peninsula most of her life, and raising her family here, Ms Patry says her aim on a personal level is to ensure that excellent health care is available for all of us on the Peninsula. Ms Patry says she enjoys getting out of the office and into the communities of the Peninsula, making new friends along the way. She says it is truly inspiring to witness such philanthropic spirit at work here on the Peninsula.