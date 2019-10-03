Letter: McCottages on Dorcas Bay Purpose Built for Full Time Renting

There have been numerous letters already printed about short term accommodations on the Bruce. It is one thing to use your family cottage as a short term rental and quite another to purpose build your cottage with full time renting as your goal.

You can’t seriously believe that the two McCottages on Dorcas Bay Road were built with nothing less in mind. The first one operates on Airbnb and sleeps 14. Does that sound like a quaint family cottage to you? And the one going up right beside it looks like it’s going to be even bigger! They completely dwarf any of the cottages in the area.

For those of you who have not yet weighed in on this important issue I say this, if it can happen on our road it can happen on yours. We get to look forward to up to 30 people at a time staying a few doors down…oh joy.

Dianna Clarke