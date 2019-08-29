Letter: Short Term Accommodations

The Publisher’s Column (Bruce Peninsula Press August 13th) regarding Short-term Accommodations is excellent and really says it all. It makes the point with the statement “In a lot of ways, it’s a choice between protecting investors and preserving our quality of life”

As an aside, a similar question could be asked about the flood of tourists on the Bruce (i.e. “it’s a choice between making a few businesses richer or preserving our residents’ quality of life.”

The comments and enquiries in the Publisher’s Column fairly set out the situation, problems and potential consequences of short-term rentals.

It is important to remember that Municipal Councils are elected to do what is best for, and supported, by a majority of residents of their community while protecting all residents’ principal rights.

Council needs a clear indication of how the residents of the North Bruce Peninsula feel about this issue to help them to make the right decisions. Your opinion is crucial to providing this information.

Please take the time (perhaps only a few minutes) and fill out the form online by going to www.northbrucepeninsula.ca.

This (hopefully small) effort may well influence the proper resolution of this issue.

Thank You,

T.L. Julian

Northern Bruce Peninsula.