Tobermory Food Bank Fires Up BBQ For Chi-Cheemaun Weekend Festival

Submitted by Linda Godhue



The Tobermory Food Bank is once again holding a Fundraiser Event during the Chi-Cheemaun festivities. On Saturday June 8th hotdogs, cold drinks and water will be available downtown by donation from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Last year we had many folks come by and we sold out. So much support from local residents and our many visitors. Our amazing BBQ chef Jim Mosiuk, will be grill master, grilling dogs and cooking fried onions.

We have been so fortunate with generous donations from the community. The Trivia nights held since last fall have been donating the proceeds to the Tobermory Food Bank. The last one had a large turnout and donated $550. The Tobermory Food Bank is so thankful to the organizers of Trivia, especially the trivia hosts, that come up with such good questions each time, that make you think and also provide a good laugh.

Donations of grocery and toiletry items are always needed and thank you to those who make that type of donation. Pet Food is also needed, as we know our pets are members of families as well. If you have any questions regarding the Food Bank please call Linda at 519-596-2333.