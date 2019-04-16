3rd Annual Lioness Fundraising Walk for Guide Dogs May 26

Submitted by Shirley Teasdale



There is a huge demand for guide dogs, which now not only assist those who are visually impaired, but also guide people who are autistic, have diabetes, and many other ailments. It takes much money and a great deal of time to train these dogs. The Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides program provides dogs at no cost to assist Canadians with medical or physical disability issues. The dogs are raised and trained to help the disabled by offering greater independence, mobility and safety.

The Lion’s Foundation of Canada Dog Guides is Lioness District A-9 President, Mary Anne de Vries “President’s project”.Mary Anne is sponsoring the third annual Lioness Fundraising Walk for Guide Dogs, to take place May 26 to raise funds for this important cause.

Walkers meet at the Beach Pavilion in Lion’s Head. Registration is at 9 a.m. All people are invited to walk, with or without a dog, so come out and help fund this very worthy cause.

The Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides, known as the Pet Valu Walk for Dog Guides, has taken place across Canada for more than 30 years.

For those needing sponsor sheets, and for more information, please call Mary Anne de Vries at 519-795-7824.