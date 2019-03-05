Tobermory Foodbank News: Food Price Increases May Add To Food Insecurity

Submitted by Linda Godhue

A Canada Food Price Report issued in late 2018, predicted that the average Canadian Family can expect to spend an extra $411 on food in 2019. Laura Needham a Public Health Dietician with Grey-Bruce Health Unit was quoted as saying “this does not bode well for those who are already Food Insecure”.

Statistics show that one in five children live in a low-income household. Also, 6.5% of households sometimes or often run out of food before they can afford to buy more, a definition of Food Insecure. The increase in the cost of food will affect us all; but will mostly affect those on disability and social support programs as well as low income seniors and those seasonally employed. That is why Food Banks such as the Tobermory Food Bank rely on and appreciate the generosity of the many individuals, organizations and Churches who support those most in need in the community.

There are many ways to support the Food Bank, monetary donations of $20 or over will receive a tax receipt, but we are always in need of items to keep our shelves stocked. Such items as canned tuna, salmon or meat. Canned vegetables, including potatoes, brown beans, chunky soups and canned pasta. Also, items such as toilet tissue, paper towel, Kleenex and dish and laundry soap are needed.

Please note we have changed our monthly meeting time to 12 noon on the first Tuesday of the month at the Meeting Place. But please also note our regular Food Bank hours remain the same, every Tuesday from 1-3 p.m. There can be weather related closures, if in doubt, please check the Meeting Place Facebook page where notice will be posted. Or just call Linda at 519-596-2333. Also, please call if you are interested in our volunteer opportunities.