Lioness Connie Tackaberry Receives Prestigious Helen Keller Award

Submitted by Shirley Teasdale



Lioness Connie Tackaberry was honoured at the January meeting of the Ferndale, Lion’s Head & District Lioness Club when she was presented with a major tribute. Connie received the Helen Keller Award, sponsored by Lions International, for her outstanding contribution to Lioness work. This prestigious award has been given only six times previously in the Ferndale Club’s 40-year history.

The award, established in 1959 during Helen Keller’s lifetime, commemorates her role in crusading for those who are hindered by vision and hearing loss. The award is given to Lions and Lioness members who are not only active in club activities but also give service to their community.

Connie Tackaberry meets those criteria without a doubt. Connie has served for 28 years in the Ferndale Club. She volunteers for just about every project the Lioness undertakes. She is the main salesperson for selling tickets for the Lioness Fashion Show, and when that’s done, she takes on other tasks at the show. She is one of the first Lioness on the scene on the morning of the Lioness Christmas Bake Sale, filling tins of cookies for the Bazaar bake table. Those are just a small sample of her work with the Lioness.

Despite having a full-time job in her own hair dressing business, Connie volunteers at the Lion’s Head school one day a week and writes a community letter each week for the United Church in her home village of Lion’s Head. Connie also played a major role in working with the skating club for children at the Lion’s Head arena. She is very much a family person, spending time with her siblings and members of her family unit. She is the mother of two children and a grandmother.

Along with the award, a monetary donation was made by the Lioness Club to the Lions Homes for Deaf People in Connie’s name.

Lioness members congratulate Connie on her well-deserved award.