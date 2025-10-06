SUSAN WHITE

Passed away peacefully in her 78th year on October 1 at Lion’s Head Hospital. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Roger McKay White. She will be missed by good friends from Red Bay and Lion’s Head and her beloved dog Darcy. She was an elementary teacher in Ohio before moving to the Bruce Peninsula with Roger when they retired. She was a dedicated member of the Mar Women’s Institute and held many leadership roles over the years. She was active in the VON exercise classes, a member of the Spirit Singers , the Peninsula Players theatre group and volunteered at the soup kitchen. Her generosity extended to many charities and many friends. There will be a gathering to remember Susan November 1st from 1-3 p.m. at the Lion’s Head Friendship Club, 6 Tackabury St. Donations to the Bright Shores Health Care System for the Lion’s Head Hospital can be made directly by phone (Bruce Peninsula Hospitals Foundation) at 519 534 5856 or online at bphfoundation.com. The office for the Foundation is located in the lobby of the Wiarton Hospital.

