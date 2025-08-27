Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula Council Minutes July 28, 2025

Members Present: Mayor – Milt McIver, Deputy Mayor – Rod Anderson, Councillor – Todd Dowd (Via Zoom), Councillor – Laurie (Smokey) Golden, Councillor – Aman Sohrab

Staff Present: Chief Administrative Officer – Peggy Van Mierlo-West, Clerk – Alexandra Croce, Deputy Clerk – Lindsay Forbes, Public Works Manager – Troy Cameron

Others Present: Eastlink Sales and Marketing Manager – Amanda Zurkowski

Eastlink Technician – Joe Bechard

1. Call to Order and Disclosure of Pecuniary Interest and the General Nature Thereof

a. Mayor McIver called the meeting to order at 1:00 p.m. and Council members were reminded to disclose any pecuniary interest and the general nature thereof that may arise during the meeting.

2. Approval of the Agenda

20-01-2025

Moved by Deputy Mayor Rod Anderson, Seconded by Councillor Laurie (Smokey) Golden

That the content of the agenda be approved as presented.

Carried

3. Adoption of the Minutes

a. Re: Council Meeting No. 25-19, July 14, 2025

20-02-2025

Moved by Councillor Aman Sohrab, Seconded by Councillor Todd Dowd

That the minutes of Council Meeting No. 25-19, July 14, 2025, be approved as printed and circulated.

Carried

4. Public Meeting – Nil.

5. Delegation

a. Eastlink Sales and Marketing Manager, Amanda Zurkowski, and Joe Bechard (Zoom)

Re: Update on the Infrastructure Ontario Accelerated High Speed Internet Project

Mayor McIver welcomed Amanda Zurkowski and Joe Bechard to the Council Meeting.

Ms. Zurkowski and Mr. Bechard provided members of Council with a high level overview of the status for the Infrastructure Ontario Accelerated High Speed Internet Project.

The presentation identified that Eastlink has been awarded a majority of the contract for the Bruce Peninsula area.

Ms. Zurkowski provided an overview of the project process, with the following key points noted:

Fibre construction begins with crews installing main conduits along roadways, either underground or on utility poles. Fibre cables are then placed in the conduit and connected to the network through splicing. Work is coordinated with homeowners to complete installation on their property. Once consent is given, sales staff inform homeowners of available services. A date is set for installation, and customers are connected to the fibre network.

Mr. Bechard further emphasized that individuals are encouraged to provide consent for drop installation, even if they do not intend to sign up with Eastlink at this time.

Mr. Bechard noted that the anticipated activation date of the program is Spring 2026.

Council inquired about the number of residences in Northern Bruce Peninsula that will be connected upon the project’s completion.

Ms. Zurkowski advised that the project will enable the majority of residences within the municipal boundaries to connect to the fibre network.

Council asked about the utilization of buried cable versus overhead cable within the project.

Mr. Bechard noted that underground installation is generally used due to permitting challenges associated with attaching lines to Hydro One poles.

Council asked about the transition to fibre services for existing Eastlink customers.

Mr. Bechard noted that it is difficult to predict how many customers will transition, as Eastlink is not the sole provider awarded a contract for the area. He added that GBTel and Xplore also received contracts under the Accelerated High Speed Internet Project.

Council inquired about the possibility of transitioning to fibre services in the future if property owners choose not to install a drop connection during the initial project phase.

Ms. Zurkowski provided an overview of the consent process, noting that the sales team conducts a minimum of three visits to obtain consent for the installation of a drop, which is currently covered under the project and if consent is declined all three times, the installation would no longer be eligible for coverage under the project.

Ms. Zurkowski further commented on Eastlink’s awareness of the Municipality’s unique housing dynamic, noting that a significant portion of dwellings are seasonal. As a result, the sales team has begun collecting consents earlier in the season while more residents are present at their seasonal properties. The goal is to connect as many homes as possible during the project timeline.

Mayor McIver thanked Amanda Zurkowski and Joe Bechard for their delegation.

The delegation ended at 1:21 p.m.

6. Consideration of Agenda Items

a. Building Department Report No. BD 25-09

Re: Trailer Agreement

Applicant/Owner (s): Mr. Randy Joseph Armstrong & Mrs. Keri Ann Armstrong

Plan M86 Lot 17 Sec M86 PCL 17-1

39 Fowlie Road, Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula, County of Bruce

Assessment Roll No. 41 09 620 001 24600 0000

20-03-2025

Moved by Councillor Laurie (Smokey) Golden, Seconded by Deputy Mayor Rod Anderson

That the Trailer Agreement requested by Mr. Randy Joseph Armstrong & Mrs. Keri Ann Armstrong for the property described as 39 Fowlie Road, Plan M86 Lot 17 Sec M86 PCL 17-1 (41 09 620 001 24600 0000) Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula be approved, and;

That the owner acknowledges that the building being constructed will be substantially completed and ready for occupancy within one (1) year from date of signing of the Trailer Agreement.

Carried

b. Clerk Report No. C 25-20

Re: Line Fences Act Update

Council asked about the options available to landowners if the Municipality were to apply the non-application of the Line Fences Act, about the Municipality’s regulations for fences, and about the award procedure available under the Line Fences Act.

Council requested an additional report outlining the process that landowners would need to follow to resolve fence disputes if Council were to apply to non-application of the Act.

20-04-2025

Moved by Deputy Mayor Rod Anderson, Seconded by Councillor Aman Sohrab

THAT Council receives C25-20 Line Fences Act Update report as information;

AND THAT Council directs staff to prepare a by-law to provide for the non-application of the Line Fences Act in the Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula.

Deferred

c. Chief Administrative Officer Report No. CAO 25-12

Re: MOU – Central Peninsula Snowdrifters

20-05-2025

Moved by Councillor Laurie (Smokey) Golden, Seconded by Councillor Todd Dowd

THAT Council receives CAO-25-12, MOU – Central Peninsula Snowdrifters, and;

THAT, That Council authorizes the CAO to execute the attached Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Central Peninsula Snowdrifters, to formalize trail-use rights on municipal lands.

Carried

d. Accounts Payable Voucher

Re: June 2025

20-06-2025

Moved by Deputy Mayor Rod Anderson, Seconded by Councillor Aman Sohrab

That Council receives approved Accounts Payable Voucher for June 2025, in the amount of $2,839,685.87.

Carried

7. Other Business – Nil.

8. Correspondence

a. Doug Sweiger (Information)

Re: Request for the posted maximum speed of 50 km/hr to be reduced to 40km/hr along the unpaved portion of the Cameron Lake Road.

Council referred the correspondence to the Public Works Manager for review.

b. Grey Bruce OPP Detachment Board (Information)

Re: Appeal to the Ministry of the Solicitor General for Reinstatement of Provincial Funding

20-07-2025

Moved by Councillor Todd Dowd, Seconded by Councillor Aman Sohrab

That Council supports the following Resolution from the Grey Bruce OPP Detachment Board;

Whereas under the former Police Services Act, 1990, municipalities received provincial grant funding to offset the costs associated with the appointment of provincial representatives to local police services boards;

And whereas the Community Safety and Policing Act, 2019 (CSPA) came into effect on April 1, 2024, consolidating multiple individual police services boards into regional OPP Detachment Boards, thereby streamlining governance across jurisdictions;

And whereas the establishment of Detachment Boards under the CSPA has resulted in a reduction in the number of provincial appointees required in OPP-policed municipalities, yielding cost savings for the Province of Ontario;

And whereas the CSPA was designed to enhance community engagement and local governance in policing, yet the withdrawal of provincial funding undermines this intent by shifting the financial burden entirely onto municipalities and local taxpayers;

And whereas during the development of both the 2024 and 2025 Board budgets, it was understood that provincial funding would be provided in support of Detachment Board operations;

And whereas it has since been confirmed that the Province will not be providing the anticipated contribution of $6,600, a figure previously expected as part of ongoing provincial support;

Now therefore be it resolved:

1. That a formal request be submitted to the Premier of Ontario and the Ministry of the Solicitor General, respectfully requesting the reinstatement of the annual $6,600 in funding to support the ongoing operations and governance of the Grey Bruce OPP Detachment Board; and

2. That a copy of the letter be circulated to all participating municipalities within the Detachment Board area, all Municipal Councils and Police Services Boards throughout Ontario, as well as to the Member of Parliament (MP) and Member of Provincial Parliament (MPP) for Grey Bruce Owen Sound.

Carried

c. Grey Bruce OPP Detachment Board (Information)

Re: Appeal to the Ministry of the Solicitor General for Review and Reform of Provincial Offences System

20-08-2025

Moved by Councillor Todd Dowd, Seconded by Councillor Laurie (Smokey) Golden

That Council supports the following Resolution from the Grey Bruce OPP Detachment Board;

Whereas the Grey Bruce OPP Detachment Board serves as a civilian governance and oversight body, mandated to guide local policing priorities, promote transparency and accountability, and support the development and monitoring of community safety initiatives;

And whereas the Board has become aware of the recent withdrawal of a substantial number of Provincial Offences Act (POA) charges in our region, which undermines the principles of accountability, deterrence, and public confidence in the justice system;

And whereas municipalities are responsible for the administration of fine collection of POA matters on behalf of the province and rely on fine revenue not only to recoup associated costs but to support local justice infrastructure and community safety initiatives;

And whereas the Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO), supported by the Association of Municipal Managers, Clerks and Treasurers of Ontario (AMCTO), has called for a third-party review of the POA system to address long-standing concerns, including judicial resource shortages, growing court case backlogs, difficulty collecting outstanding fines, outdated legislative frameworks, and an overly burdensome administrative structure;

And whereas AMCTO President, Paul Shipway and staff, recently met with Attorney General, Doug Downey, and Parliamentary Assistant, Monica Ciriello, to advocate for urgent reforms to improve efficiency, enhance fine collection, and reinforce the integrity of the POA system in Ontario;

Therefore be it resolved that the Grey Bruce OPP Detachment Board formally express its deep concern and displeasure at the unexplained and substantial withdrawal of POA charges in our region, and the negative impact this action has on community safety, public trust, and municipal cost recovery;

Be it further resolved that the Board endorse AMO’s and AMCTO’s call for a third-party review of the Provincial Offences Act system and support efforts to modernize POA legislation to better reflect current enforcement and judicial needs;

Be it further resolved that this resolution be forwarded to the Ministry of the Attorney General, AMCTO, AMO, ROMA, all Ontario Municipal Councils and Police Services Boards, OAPSB and local Members of Provincial Parliament, and that the Board request a formal response from the Ministry explaining the rationale behind the withdrawal of POA charges and what steps are being taken to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

Carried

d. Jill Martin (Information)

Re: Recommendation for Cross Walks in the Village of Lion’s Head

Council referred the correspondence to the Public Works Manager for review.

Councillor Golden requested that the review also include an assessment of the Tobermory Chamber of Commerce’s requests related to roadway line painting in Tobermory.

e. John Hudson and Kendra Platt (Information)

Re: Short-term Accommodation Rental Concerns

Council referred the correspondence to be considered as part of the 2025 annual review of the Short-term Accommodation By-law.

f. Neeraj Sharma (Information)

Re: Repeated Waste Collection Failures and Resulting Property Damage – Request for Municipal Oversight

Council referred the correspondence to staff to forward to Waste Management for review.

g. Polina and Curtis Lake (Information)

Re: Follow-up: Little Cove ‘Motorized watercraft exclusion zone’

Council referred the correspondence to staff for review.

h. Resolution – Town of Aylmer (Information)

Re: Advocacy for Increased Income Support Thresholds for Canadian Veterans

20-09-2025

Moved by Councillor Todd Dowd, Seconded by Councillor Aman Sohrab

That Council supports the following resolution from the Town of Aylmer;

WHEREAS the Town of Aylmer recognizes the selfless service and enduring sacrifices made by Canadian Armed Forces veterans in the defence of our country and values;

WHEREAS the 2021 Census, conducted by Statistics Canada, identified more than 460,000 veterans residing across Canada, a significant population segment deserving of comprehensive, accessible, and modernized federal support;

WHEREAS Veterans Affairs Canada (VAC) currently administers income support programs to assist veterans in need, including the Income Replacement Benefit (IRB) program;

WHEREAS the eligibility threshold for the Income Replacement Benefit (IRB) program which was created in 2019 – set at $20,000 annually for a single-person household – fails to reflect today’s economic reality, particularly in light of inflation, soaring housing costs, and the general increase in cost of living;

WHEREAS such low eligibility thresholds may disincentivize employment and community participation by penalizing veterans for earning beyond an outdated benchmark, thereby discouraging reintegration and contribution to civic life;

WHEREAS it is the duty of all levels of government to stand in unified support of our veterans and to advocate for policy changes that enable them to live with dignity and financial stability;

THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED That the Council of the Town of Aylmer formally calls on the Government of Canada and all federal parties to increase the eligibility threshold for the Income Replacement Benefit (IRB) program from $20,000 to no less than $40,000 annually for a single person household; and

THAT Council urges Veterans Affairs Canada to review all income support programs with the intent to modernize eligibility criteria in line with the current cost of living across Canada;

THAT this motion be formally endorsed and sent to:

• The Right Honourable Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada;

• The Honourable Jill McKnight, Minister of Veterans Affairs;

• The Honourable Andrew Scheer, Acting Leader of the Official Opposition;

• Andrew Lawton, Member of Parliament for Elgin-St. Thomas-London South;

• All 444 municipalities across the Province of Ontario;

• The Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) and the Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO) for broader distribution and endorsement.

Carried

i. Proclamation – Ontario Coalition for Better Child Care (Information)

Re: 25th Annual Child Care Worker and Early Childhood Educator Appreciation Day, October 21, 2025

20-10-2025

Moved by Councillor Aman Sohrab, Seconded by Councillor Laurie (Smokey) Golden

That Council for the Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula proclaim October 21, 2025, as Child Care Worker & Early Childhood Educator Appreciation Day.

Carried

j. Mike Sehl on behalf of undersigned residents (Direction)

Re: Formal response to CAO Peggy Van Mierlo-West’s letter on behalf of MNBP Council: Ongoing concerns regarding 213 Big Tub Road

Council discussed the content of the correspondence submitted by Mike Sehl.

Council noted that no decisions have been made to date regarding the property located at 213 Big Tub Road and that the proposed rezoning of the property to ‘Open Space’ is a condition outlined in the purchase agreement for the land.

Chief Administrative Officer Peggy Van Mierlo-West noted that the matter will be reviewed during the strategic planning process for the next Council term.

20-11-2025

Moved by Deputy Mayor Rod Anderson, Seconded by Councillor Aman Sohrab

That the correspondence a, d, e, f, g, and j be received as information as printed and circulated.

Carried

9. Reading of By-laws

a. By-law 2025-62

Being A By-Law to Confirm the Proceedings of the Council Meeting of The Corporation of The Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula Held Monday, July 28, 2025

20-12-2025

Moved by Councillor Laurie (Smokey) Golden, Seconded by Councillor Aman Sohrab

That the listed by-law be given 1st, 2nd, and 3rd reading, and enacted.

Carried

10. Closed Session

20-13-2025

Moved by Councillor Todd Dowd, Seconded by Deputy Mayor Rod Anderson

That Council move into a closed meeting at 1:57 p.m. with the CAO and Clerk in attendance pursuant to Section 239 (2) of The Municipal Act, 2001, as amended, for the following reasons:

· (c) a proposed or pending acquisition or disposition of land by the municipality or local board (Heron Point Property);

· (e) litigation or potential litigation, including matters before administrative tribunals, affecting the municipality or local board (OLT matter);

· (e) litigation or potential litigation, including matters before administrative tribunals, affecting the municipality or local board (Municipality’s agreement with ChargerQuest);

· (c) a proposed or pending acquisition or disposition of land by the municipality or local board (Arena Property Update);

Carried

b. Motion to Reconvene

20-14-2025

Moved by Councillor Todd Dowd, Seconded by Councillor Aman Sohrab

That Council reconvenes from Closed Session at 2:39 p.m. and resumes the Council meeting.

Carried

c. Reporting Out

Mayor McIver reported out that Council met in closed session with the CAO and Clerk in attendance to discuss matters relating to a proposed or pending acquisition or disposition of land by the municipality or local board, specifically related to the Heron Point Property and an Arena update; and litigation or potential litigation, including matters before administrative tribunals, affecting the municipality or local board, specifically related to an OLT matter and the Municipality’s agreement with ChargerQuest. Council approved the closed session minutes from May 12, 2025 and direction was given to the CAO.

11. Adjournment

a. Motion to Adjourn

20-15-2025

Moved by Councillor Aman Sohrab, Seconded by Deputy Mayor Rod Anderson

That the meeting adjourns at 2:40 p.m.

Carried