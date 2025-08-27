Biosphere 50/50 Proceeds Assisting with Eastnor Swamp Rehabilitation

Submitted by Donna Cole and Katie Prionas

Earlier this week, Stuart and Hélène Forbes, winners of the Bruce Peninsula Biosphere 50/50 Fundraiser, made their way up to the Bruce Peninsula to pick up their cheque for $2350.00! They were very excited to spend some time exploring our natural beauty. Stuart and Hélène are strong supporters of all things natural! Stuart is a member and volunteer for the Bruce Trail Conservancy, actively working to keep up the trail, one of our national treasures. Stuart and Hélène look forward to continuing to contribute to the Saugeen Bruce as opportunities arise!

Thank you to all of our 50/50 ticket purchasers as the funds are already working hard to restore our Eastnor Swamp. This land is located just below the headwaters of Judges Creek. The water course has been heavily altered due to past fish farming operations, including a 2-kilometre stream diversion. Although the watershed cannot be returned to its original state, the Biosphere Association is working hard to improve the current conditions and optimize a healthy cold-water stream habitat. Donations from the draw help fund daily maintenance and items that cannot normally be acquired through grant funding.

The funds are used to acquire, fuel and maintain proper equipment essential for ongoing wetland restoration and management efforts. This equipment enables staff and volunteers to carry out tasks such as cutting grass and trail forging, removing debris, controlling invasive species, planting native vegetation, and reshaping stream banks.

All of our tasks are important for the continuing the wellbeing of the ecosystem on the wetland. For example, tree planting provides shade that helps regulate water temperatures, which in turn limits excessive algal growth and supports a healthier aquatic ecosystem.

Additionally, reshaping proper stream banks improves the physical structure of the wetland. This reduces erosion and enhances movement between land and water for local wildlife, increasing habitat connectivity and supporting biodiversity.

The Bruce Peninsula Biosphere Association thanks all who donated, took part in the 50/50 draw, and continue to volunteer. Their support is making a real difference in the health of the Eastnor Swamp wetland.