Plant Sale June 1st in Lion’s Head

Lion’s Head Hospital Auxiliary Ready for Summertime Fundraising

Submitted by Cathy Viscount

Did that fantastic Victoria Day weather get you thinking about your garden? If you have an established garden, you want to improve an existing garden, or you want to create your own natural paradise, then you need to come to the Lion’s Head Hospital Auxiliary (LHHA) Plant Sale. By purchasing at the Plant Sale you get plants at a great price while helping us keep health care close to home. What could be better?

The Plant Sale will be held Saturday, June 1st at the Friendship Centre beside the Arena on Tackaberry Street, Lion’s Head. The sale starts at 9:00am and ends at noon. Come early and get your first pick of a plethora of perennials. Cash only, please.

Have you purchased your Fish Fry tickets yet for the Chi-cheemaun Festival? This is not something you want to miss. Live music, a full whitefish dinner including potatoes, a roll, veggies, coleslaw, dessert and coffee, tea or lemonade. There’s even a bar available (extra) all for only $25 for adults and $12 for children twelve and under. Service starts at 5:00pm until 7:30pm at the Tobermory Community Centre, June 15th.

Get your advanced tickets from Verna’s (519-596-2351), Scott’s Hardware (519-793-3446), Walsh’s Garage (519-793-4625), Sandy Walsh (519-374-5778) and Susan Hellyer (519-270-6978). Cash only, please. Don’t leave it to the last minute. Get your tickets now before it’s too late.

Celebrate the Chi-Cheemaun’s 50th anniversary, have a great meal all while contributing to Lion’s Head Hospital Auxiliary’s fundraising efforts to keep health care close to home. For a bonus you can even stay afterwards for the fireworks.

Don’t forget to start looking at items to donate to the Annual Yard Sale. You can drop those items off at the arena on Tackaberry Street in Lion’s Head, Friday, July 5th, 8:00 a.m. until noon. The sale itself takes place Saturday, July 6th and Sunday, July 7th. Mark your calendars to come reduce, reuse, repurpose, all for a good cause. One person’s junk truly is another person’s treasure.

Every Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. drop in at the LHHA Used Bookstore located at Christ Church Anglican in Lion’s Head. Stock up on your summer reads, pick up some children’s books for summer time cuddles, browse for whatever strikes your fancy. All books are by donation. Remember to be generous. Thank you to our wonderful community for helping to keep our hospitals ready when we need them.