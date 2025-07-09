Town of South Bruce Peninsula Responds to Change to Sauble Beach Sign

Media Release, Town of South Bruce Peninsula

July 1, 2025, South Bruce Peninsula, ON – The Town of South Bruce Peninsula would like to acknowledge that we have just been made aware of the change to the iconic Sauble Beach sign.

The change was made overnight on June 30 without any notice to the Town. While the sign is located on lands under the jurisdiction of Saugeen First Nation we are disappointed not to have been told of the decision to change the name.

“The Sauble Beach sign is a well-known landmark with deep meaning for many people,” says Mayor Jay Kirkland. “While we respect Saugeen First Nation’s right to make changes on their land, we believe open communication is important—especially when it involves something so symbolic to the broader community. We remain committed to respectful dialogue and working together in the spirit of mutual understanding.”