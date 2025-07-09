Letter: Pike Bay – A Small Little Community That Holds a Whole Lot of People With Kind Hearts

There are little dirt roads that lead to homes, trails, and special places. People wave when you drive by them, and the friendly feeling is just unmatched.

I’ve watched Pike Bay grow for over thirty years. One thing has remained the same; my respect for the people who are kind and grateful. There’s so many beautiful spots to explore, but it’s the grateful people that are the most special.

The corner store I stepped foot in many years ago is still thriving. Bringing my children there for ice cream is one of our favourite little traditions. The friendly spirit radiates in that store; walking through the doors greeting Brad as he makes us feel like we’re in our second little home.

It really is the little things in life that we should appreciate. All of the goodness in this town is simply hard to not see. Every little thing; such as sharing goodies with neighbors who we have known for a long time is something pretty special. They watch us grow and change and we watch them; always learning something from one another.

The Canada Day event at the park is always just lovely. In our little corner of the Peninsula we live a peaceful life within Canada. We are so very lucky to live in a place like Pike Bay. The people really make the place.

So be proud of your hometown; it is what shaped you. Hold onto all of the things it’s taught you, and let it keep enriching you. Most importantly, always reflect and be grateful.

Pike Bay is one of the many very unique, warm, and charming communities within this great big country. We are so thankful to continue to watch it change and grow. With each and every year that passes it becomes a more special place. Happy Canada Day.

Alesha Hewitt