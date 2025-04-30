Tim Hortons Smile Cookie is Back 

April 28 to May 4, Supporting Bruce Peninsula Hospitals Foundation

Media Release, Bruce Peninsula Hospitals Foundation

Wiarton, April 28, 2025 – Back again for its 29th Anniversary, Tim Hortons Smile Cookie week will support charities in communities across the country, including Bruce Peninsula Hospitals Foundation, one of more than 600 Canadian charities, hospitals and community programs supported through the annual campaign. Guests can support a local charity or community group by purchasing a Smile Cookie.

This year, Tim Hortons restaurants in Wiarton & Hepworth are once again supporting Bruce Peninsula Hospitals Foundation by donating 100% of proceeds from every freshly baked chocolate chunk Smile Cookie purchased. Guests can complete a form to place pre-orders for Smile Cookies through their restaurants in Wiarton & Hepworth. Pre-order forms are also available at www.bphfoundation.com. Every Smile Cookie is as unique as the people, charities and communities they help.

“Because the government provides very little funding for medical equipment and facility upgrades, it is the responsibility of our local communities to provide the financial support required to keep our hospitals current. Providing up-to-date equipment allows our doctors, nurses and other medical professionals to offer the best care possible. It also helps recruit and keep doctors and medical professionals in our community. We strive to provide our physicians, nurses and technologists with the best equipment to diagnose and treat patients. Medical equipment and technology is constantly changing and improving. With this ongoing challenge our mission to lead our community in supporting our hospitals in their pursuit to provide exceptional rural care,” said April Patry, BPHF Executive Director. She added “the Wiarton and Hepworth Tim Hortons have made such a positive impact on local healthcare through Smile Cookie over the years. We are so appreciative of Tim Hortons staff and our amazing community for supporting the fundraising campaign so enthusiastically!”

“Every year, Tim Hortons restaurant owners across Canada come together with team members and guests to make an incredible impact in their local communities with the annual Smile Cookie campaign,” says Axel Schwan, President of Tim Hortons.

“Generous guests helped us raise nearly $18.8 million last year. We invite all Canadians to join us in our restaurants to support Smile Cookie week. It’s a deliciously easy way to make an impact in your local community and is one of the most feel-good and inspirational times of the year for Tims fans.”

Smile Cookies feature Tims new Chocolate Chunk Cookies that are hand-decorated with pink and blue icing to create a smile.

About TIM HORTONS®

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double ™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over the last 56 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians. Tim Hortons is Canada’s largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry, serving over 5 million cups of coffee every day, with 80% of Canadians visiting one of nearly 4,000 Tim Hortons in Canada at least once a month. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps™ – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has over 6,000 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world.. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca.