Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula Council Meeting Minutes March 24, 2025

Members Present: Mayor – Milt McIver, Deputy Mayor – Rod Anderson, Councillor – Todd Dowd, Councillor – Laurie (Smokey) Golden

Members Absent: Councillor – Aman Sohrab

Staff Present: Chief Administrative Officer – Peggy Van Mierlo-West, Clerk – Cathy Addison, Deputy Clerk – Lindsay Forbes, Treasurer – Teresa Shearer, Public Works Manager – Troy Cameron, Fire Chief – Jack Burt, Parks and Facilities Manager – Mark Coleman, Clerk – Alexandra Croce

Others Present: Waterworth – Arryan Chawla, Volunteer Firefighter – Andrew Vogan, Volunteer Firefighter – Raywood Plumb, Volunteer Firefighter – Jeff Catley

Note: Members of Council and staff were present in the Municipal Office Council Chamber and the meeting was held via zoom, an electronic platform, for members of the public to view.

Call to Order and Disclosure of Pecuniary Interest and the General Nature Thereof

Mayor McIver called the meeting to order at 1:00 p.m. and Council members were reminded to disclose any pecuniary interest and the general nature thereof that may arise during the meeting.

Approval of the Agenda

#11-01-2025

Moved by Councillor Todd Dowd, Seconded by Councillor Laurie (Smokey) Golden

That the content of the agenda be approved as presented.

Carried

Adoption of the Minutes

Re: Council Meeting No.25-10, March 10, 2025

#11-02-2025

Moved by Deputy Mayor Rod Anderson, Seconded by Councillor Todd Dowd

That the minutes of Council Meeting No. 25-10, March 10, 2025, be approved as printed and circulated.

Carried

Presentation

Mayor, Milt McIver and Fire Chief Jack Burt

Re: Medal Presentation for Volunteer Firefighters Years of Service

The following four (4) individuals received certificates and medals for years of service with the Northern Bruce Peninsula Fire & Emergency Services Department.

Mark Hewton – Fire Services Exemplary Services Medal (20 Years) and the Provincial Long Service Medal (25 Years).

Raywood Plumb – Fire Services Exemplary Services Medal (20 Years) and the Provincial Long Service Medal (25 Years)

Jeff Catley – Fire Services Exemplary Services Medal (20 Years).

Andrew Vogan – Fire Services Exemplary Services Medal (20 Years).

Additionally, Fire Chief Jack Burt, was acknowledged for receiving the King Charles III Coronation Medal for his 26 years of service and dedication to the fire service.

Mayor McIver thanked all of the recipients for their dedication and their service and commitment to the community.

Delegation

Waterworth, Aryan Chawla (Zoom)

Re: Introduction to the Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula’s Financial Model

Aryan Chawla, joined the meeting via Zoom for the March 24, 2025, Council Meeting.

Mr. Chawla provided an overview of the Waterworth Projecting Software, a program which facilitates continuous revenue management and assists in achieving sustainability for municipal servicing.

Several scenarios incorporating actual capital forecasting from the Ontario Clean Water Agency (OCWA) for the Lion’s Head Water System and Tobermory Sewage System were presented. Additional data, including operating expenses, revenue requirements, metre rates, and potentials for development were incorporated.

Discussion ensued surrounding the operating threshold and the associated rates for property owners.

Discussion ensued surrounding the base rate associated with the Lion’s Head Water System.

Public Works Manager, Troy Cameron, noted that the associated tool maintains a living document, and that scenario data and rates can be changed for analysis.

Discussion ensued surrounding potential hookup fees and development for the Tobermory Sewage System.

Mr. Cameron, stated that a report will be brought back to Council regarding the delegation from Waterworth.

Consideration of Agenda Items

1. Prior to the commencement of the March 24, 2025, Council Meeting Agenda Items, Chief Administrative Officer, Peggy Van Mierlo-West introduced the new Clerk, Alexandra Croce, to members of Council. It was noted that Ms. Croce will be taking on the position following the retirement of Clerk, Cathy Addison.

2. Public Works Manager Report No PW 25-08

Re: Tender PW 2025-01 – Supply and Application of 5/8” Granular “A”

#11-03-2025

Moved by Councillor Todd Dowd, Seconded by Councillor Laurie (Smokey) Golden

That Council receives Public Works Department Report PW 25-08 titled Tender PW 2025- 01 – Supply and Application of 5/8” Granular “A”; and

That Council awards the 5/8” Granular “A” Tender to Walker Aggregates (HSC Ltd). for the amount of $367,500.00, excluding HST.

Carried

3. Fire Chief Report No. FC 25-01

Re: Purchase of Firefighter Coveralls

#11-04-2025

Moved by Deputy Mayor Rod Anderson, Seconded by Councillor Todd Dowd

That Council receives FC 25-01 report titled Purchase of Firefighter Coveralls, and;

That, the Fire Chief is authorized to enter into an agreement for the purchase of forty-five (45) sets of firefighter coveralls from M&L Supply.

Carried

4. Fire Chief Report No. FC 25-02

Re: Fire Protection Agreement with Ministry of Natural Resources – Aviation, Forest Fire, and Emergency Services

Fire Chief, Jack Burt, noted that the agreement will be reviewed annually to review boundary changes in nature reserves or provincial lands.

#11-05-2025

Moved by Councillor Todd Dowd, Seconded by Councillor Laurie (Smokey) Golden

That Council receives FC 25-02 report titled Fire Protection Agreement with Ministry of Natural Resources – Aviation, Forest Fire, and Emergency Services, and;

That Council authorizes the Fire Chief to enter into an agreement with the Ministry of Natural Resources – Aviation, Forest Fire, and Emergency Services for fire protection services, and;

That this agreement will be for Northern Bruce Peninsula Fire & Emergency Services to provide fire protection services within the municipal fire protection area (MPA) designated within the agreement; and

That Council enacts a By-law No. 2025-36 being a By-law to Authorize an Agreement for Fire Protection Services with the Ministry of Natural Resources – Aviation, Forest Fire, and Emergency Services and the Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula, at the March 24, 2025, regular Council meeting.

Carried

5. Fire Chief Report No. FC 25-03

Re: Emergency Communications Dispatch Services

#11-06-2025

Moved by Councillor Laurie (Smokey) Golden, Seconded by Deputy Mayor Rod Anderson

That Council receives Report FC 25-32 titled Emergency Communications Dispatch Services, and;

That, the Fire Chief is authorized to enter into an agreement with St. Catharine’s Fire Services to provide emergency communications and dispatch services to the fire department for the next fifteen years.

That Council enacts a By-law No. 2025-37 being a By-law to Authorize an Agreement with the St. Catharine’s Fire Services and the Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula, at the April 14, 2025, regular Council meeting.

Carried

6. Fire Chief Report No. FC 25-04

Re: Vehicle Purchase for the Fire Department

Discussion ensued surrounding the information contained within Fire Chief Report No. FC 25-04.

Fire Chief, Jack Burt, noted that the proposed vehicle better suits the needs of the Fire Department as opposed to the procurement of the truck from the Building Department.

#11-07-2025

Moved by Deputy Mayor Rod Anderson, Seconded by Councillor Todd Dowd

That Council receives FC 25-04 report titled Vehicle Purchase for the Fire Department, and;

That, the Fire Chief is authorized to purchase a used 2021 Ford Explorer Hybrid all-wheel drive vehicle from Turner and France Ltd.

Carried

7. Fire Chief Report No. FC 25-05

Re: Purchase of Firefighter Bunker Gear

#11-08-2025

Moved by Councillor Todd Dowd, Seconded by Deputy Mayor Rod Anderson

That Council receives FC 25-05 report titled Purchase of Firefighter Bunker Gear, and;

That, the Fire Chief is authorized to enter into an agreement for the purchase of eight (8) sets of firefighter bunker gear from PPE Solutions, and;

That, the purchase amount of $28,731.68, plus applicable taxes, be allocated from the 2025 Capital Budget.

Carried

8. Parks and Facilities Manager Report No. PF 25-08

Re: Seniors Active Living Centre Funding Agreement

#11-09-2025

Moved by Councillor Laurie (Smokey) Golden, Seconded by Councillor Todd Dowd

That Council receives Parks and Facilities Report PF 25-08 regarding Seniors Active Living Centre Funding Agreement as information; and

That Council adopts By-law 2025-35 Being a By-law to Authorize an Agreement with His Majesty the King in Right of Ontario as represented by Ministry for Seniors and Accessibility and the Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula; and

That Council authorizes the Mayor and the CAO to execute the attached Transfer Payment Agreement as part of the 2024-2025 Seniors Active Living Centre’s Program Expansion.

Carried

9. Parks and Facilities Manager Report No. PF 25-09

Re: Goose Management Services for 2025

Discussions ensued surrounding the two proposed Goose Management Services.

Mark Coleman, the Parks and Facilities Manager, highlighted the advantages of using both services to achieve optimal results in managing the goose population in Lion’s Head Harbour.

#11-10-2025

Moved by Councillor Todd Dowd, Seconded by Deputy Mayor Rod Anderson

That Council receives Parks and Facilities Report PF 25-09 regarding Goose Management Services at Lion’s Head Waterfront as information; and

That Council authorizes the services of Imperial Falconry Services Inc in the amount of $40,000.00 + HST for goose control activities within the Lion’s Head Beach and Harbour Areas for 2025; and

That Council authorizes the services of Integrated Goose Management Services in the amount of up to $14,000 + HST for goose relocation activities from Lion’s Head Beach and Harbour Areas for 2025.

Carried

10. Clerk Report No. C 25-10

Re: File Number – APP-2025-00031

Owner: Delbert Richardson

Applicant: Donald Malott

Location: Concession 4 EBR, Lot 35 to 36, Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula (Former Eastnor) County of Bruce

ROLL: 41096200060510000

Discussion ensued about the roadway with regards to NFPA standards.

#11-11-2025

Moved by Councillor Laurie (Smokey) Golden, Seconded by Deputy Mayor Rod Anderson

That Council directs staff to submit the Municipality’s comments to the Niagara Escarpment Commission (NEC), regarding the Development Permit application submitted by the landowner, Delbert Richardson on behalf of Applicant, Donald Malott, for Concession 4 EBR, Lot 35 to 36, no civic address ,Swan Lake Lane, Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula (Former Eastnor), County of Bruce, is seeking approval to construct a 1-story dwelling (1309 sq. ft.), cover porch (347 sq ft) and an attached garage (1257 sq. ft.) with a maximum height to of 5.5. meters, septic system, well and a driveway that is 738 sq ft off Swan Lake Lane with an inclusive parking area on an existing 33.5-hectare lot;

And that the Senior Management reviewed the request for comments and noted the following comments be included:

– The applicant will need to apply for a No Demand for Service Agreement;

– The road is assumed by the municipality with limited services; however, it doesn’t receive snow removal or garbage pickup;

– Garbage will have to be taken to the Forty Hills Road for pickup requirements;

– It appears that the setbacks are in line with the General Rural requirements;

– The applicant will need to apply for a driveway entrance and 911 number permits;

– The sewage system must meet clearance requirements from well and dwelling.

– Based on NFPA 1147 Standard for Fire Protection Infrastructure for Land Development in Wildland, Rural, and Suburban Areas the following conditions apply:

– The length of the roadway into the property is greater than 91 meters (300 feet). Due to the length of the roadway a turnaround shall be provided having no less than a 120 ft (36.6 m) outside diameter as per the provisions in National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) Standard, 1147 Standard for Fire Protection Infrastructure for Land Development in Wildland, Rural, and Suburban Areas.

– 5.2.17.1 Every dead-end roadway more than 300 ft (91 m) in length shall be provided at the closed end with a turnaround having no less than a 120 ft (36.6 m) outside diameter of the traveled way.

Carried

11. Chief Administrative Officer Report No. CAO 25-03

Re: Clerk Appointment By-law

#11-12-2025

Moved by Councillor Todd Dowd, Seconded by Deputy Mayor Rod Anderson

That Council receives the Clerk Appointment By-Law Report, and

That Council enacts By-law No. 2025-59, being a by-law to appoint Ms. Alexandra Croce as Municipal Clerk, the regular council meeting on Monday, March 24, 2025.

Carried

12. Chief Administrative Officer Report No. CAO 25-04

Re: 2025 Parking Enforcement Proposal Results

#11-13-2025

Moved by Deputy Mayor Rod Anderson, Seconded by Councillor Todd Dowd

That Council receives MLEO report No. 2025-04 Internal Parking Enforcement Proposal 2025, as information, and;

That, Council awards the RFP MLEO 2501-01 Parking Enforcement to Municipal Support Services for a term of 3 years with an option for renewal, and;

That, Council enacts By-law No.2025-33, being a by-law for a Service Agreement between Municipal Support Services Inc. and the Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula to authorize Administration to enter into a Parking Enforcement agreement at the April 14th, 2025 Council Meeting, and;

That, Council directs Administration to monitor performance and report back on the program’s effectiveness annually.

Carried

13. Chief Administrative Officer Report No. CAO 25-05

Re: Impact of Tariffs on Municipal Purchasing

Discussion ensued surrounding the procurement of goods from countries such as the United States and China.

Discussion ensued surrounding the current Municipal Procurement Policy.

Chief Administrative Officer, Peggy Van Mierlo-West, noted that wording surrounding the preference of Canadian goods and services will be included within the policy.

Ms. Van Mierlo-West, noted that the updated policy would be presented to Council at the April 14, 2025, Council Meeting for review.

#11-14-2025

Moved by Councillor Laurie (Smokey) Golden, Seconded by Councillor Todd Dowd

That Council receives CAO 25-05 titled Impact of Tariffs on Municipal Purchasing, and;

That Council directs staff to proceed with adjusting the expenditure levels in the Purchasing Policy as outlined in Report No. CAO 25-05.

Carried

Other Business

Mayor McIver inquired about the potential cancellation of the April 28, 2025, Council Meeting because the voting polls for the Federal Election will be held at the Municipal Office on the same day.

#11-15-2025

Moved by Councillor Todd Dowd, Seconded by Deputy Mayor Rod Anderson

That Council approves an exemption to Section 46 (Regular Meeting Schedule) of the Procedural By-law (No. 2021-08) wherein the scheduling of its regular Council meeting on April 28th, 2025, due to the Federal Election, be cancelled; and

That Council reschedules the regular council meeting to Tuesday, April 29, 2025, at 1:00p.m.

Carried

Deputy Mayor Anderson inquired about a staff report regarding the return on investment surrounding County roads within the Municipal Boundary.

Mayor McIver noted that Bruce County is currently creating a Roads Management Study, further stating that this would be an ideal time to address concerns surrounding County roads within the Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula.

Discussion ensued surrounding the 2024 StrategyCorp Report regarding intergovernmental Services and Relationship with the County of Bruce.

Chief Administrative Officer, Peggy Van Mierlo-West, noted that a report would be presented to Council at the April 29, 2025, Council Meeting for review. It was further noted that the report will contain a cost comparison for the Public Works Department maintaining the above noted roads.

Correspondence

1. Lion’s Head & District Foodbank (Information)

Re: Thank you letter

2. Paul Vickers, MPP Grey-Bruce-Owen Sound (Information)

Re: Letter of Introduction

#11-16-2025

Moved by Councillor Todd Dowd, Seconded by Deputy Mayor Rod Anderson

That the correspondence items #1 and #2 be received as information as printed and circulated.

Carried

3. Stand for Canada (Information)

Re: United stand to protect local interests and foster a stronger more resilient Canadian economy

#11-17-2025

Moved by Deputy Mayor Rod Anderson, Seconded by Councillor Todd Dowd

That Council supports the Stand for Canada campaign to encourage local governments across Canada to take a united stand in protecting local interests and fostering a stronger, more resilient Canadian economy in the face of U.S.-imposed tariffs.

Carried

4. Friends of the Lion’s Head Library (Direction)

Re: Request to waive fees for the Rotary Hall – June 2, 2025

#11-18-2025

Moved by Deputy Mayor Rod Anderson, Seconded by Councillor Laurie (Smokey) Golden

That Council supports the waiving of rental fees for the Rotary Hall on June 2, 2025, for the Friends of the Lion’s Head Library.

Carried

5. Tobermory Chamber of Commerce (Direction)

Re: Minch Anchor Deck Proposal Update

#11-19-2025

Moved by Councillor Todd Dowd, Seconded by Councillor Laurie (Smokey) Golden

That Council directs the correspondence from the Tobermory Chamber of Commerce surrounding the Minch Anchor Deck Proposal Update to staff.

Carried

6. Tobermory Chamber of Commerce (Direction)

Re: Ferndale Information Centre Sign

#11-20-2025

Moved by Councillor Laurie (Smokey) Golden

Seconded by Councillor Todd Dowd

That Council supports the request from the Tobermory Chamber of Commerce surrounding the removal of “Ferndale” from the Ferndale Information Centre Sign.

Carried

7. St. Edmunds Public School (Direction)

Re: Request to waive fees for the Tobermory Community Centre – April 26, 2025

#11-21-2025

Moved by Deputy Mayor Rod Anderson, Seconded by Councillor Todd Dowd

That Council supports the waiving of rental fees for the Tobermory Community Centre on April 26, 2025 for St. Edmunds Public School.

Carried

Reading of By-laws

By-law 2025-21

Being a By-law to Authorize an Agreement with Lance Gibbons for Cleaning and Maintenance Services

By-law No. 2025-26

Being A By-Law to Authorize an Extension of Agreement for the Provision of Cemetery Manager for the Municipal Cemeteries

By-law 2025-29

Being A By-Law to Appoint a Municipal Clerk for the Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula

By-law 2025-30

Being A By-law to Restrict the Weight of Vehicles Passing Over Municipal Bridges

By-law No. 2025-32

Being a By-law to Authorize a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Canadian Coast Guard (Tobermory Wharf Wall)

By-law 2025-35

Being a By-law to Authorize an Agreement with His Majesty the King in Right of Ontario as represented by Ministry for Seniors and Accessibility and the Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula

By-law No. 2025-36

Being a By-law to Authorize an Agreement for Fire Protection Services with the Ministry of Natural Resources – Aviation, Forest Fire, and Emergency Services and the Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula

By-law 2025-38

Being A By-Law to Confirm the Proceedings of the Council Meeting of The Corporation of The Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula Held Monday, March 24, 2025

#11-22-2025

Moved by Councillor Todd Dowd, Seconded by Deputy Mayor Rod Anderson

That the listed by-laws be given 1st, 2nd, and 3rd reading, and enacted.

Carried

Closed Session – Nil.

Adjournment

#11-23-2025

Moved by Councillor Laurie (Smokey) Golden, Seconded by Councillor Todd Dowd

That the meeting adjourns at 2:50 p.m.

Carried