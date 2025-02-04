Rising Fire and Roads Costs Spark Council’s Interest

MNBP Presents Draft Budget

By Tessa Swanton, Bruce Peninsula Press

The Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula (MNBP) started the year by presenting detailed capital projects and some operating budget figures to Council for both review and comment. The capital budget spans all departments and includes many interesting projects ranging from the installation of new tennis/pickleball courts in Lion’s Head to substantial undertakings like the purchase of an $800,000 Fire Tanker, sidewalk improvements within Tobermory and Lion’s Head ($680,000) and paving some problematic gravel roads. Total capital spending proposed for 2025 totals $8,897,610.

Treasurer, Teresa Shearer, presented an overview of the 2025 operating budget, including a tax rate increase of 3.68%. Taxpayer impacts were presented within Treasurer Report No. TR 25-04 as follows: “In 2024 an assessment of $100,000 would yield a levy of $505.69. In 2025 an assessment of $100,000 would yield a levy of $524.28. This is an increase of $18.59 per $100,000 of assessment.”

Fire Department Tanker Replacement

The Fire Department currently owns three Fire Tankers, two 2007 and one out of service 2002 model, awaiting repair since November. The first Fire Tanker slated for replacement is the 2002 model.

The purchase price of a new Fire Tanker has risen drastically. Costs are expected to continue rising due to inflation and the threat of impending tariffs from the United States. Fire Chief, Jack Burt, explained that the tanker requires a $500,000 initial deposit, with the remaining $300,000 being paid in later installments. Delivery is estimated at between 18-24 months.

Mayor Milt McIver questioned “I’m surprised to see this number, what kind of options do we have?” The Fire Chief listed some suggested changes to the Fire Tanker, such as adding a bumper nozzle on the front of the truck, enabling firefighters to extinguish fires from the safety of the cab in hazardous conditions. The nozzle would also be beneficial during some structure fires, grass fires, and calls with limited staff. The cost of this addition is approximately $3,000.

Council seemed surprised by the significant cost of the new Fire Tanker. Fire Chief Burt said, “I’m surprised by the rising cost of everything related to fire, it seems to be going up at an alarming rate.” Mayor McIver commented, “It is alarming, I don’t know how people keep up with it.” The Fire Chief obtained three quotes, all of which are in the $800,000 range. Councillor Laurie (Smokey) Golden suggested that the Municipality reach out to the federal government for funding. She emphasized that, “This is the perfect opportunity for the federal government to pitch in and buy one of these for us. This is a prime example of the funds they should be providing the Municipality, I’m sure the public feels the same way.”

The Fire Tanker could also serve as a backup Pumper Truck. The lack of fire hydrants in the Municipality means having trucks that can carry high volumes of water are crucial when fighting fires. The only fire hydrants in the Municipality are located in the Village of Lion’s Head. A well-operating Fire Tanker is essential for water delivery around the Municipality.

The Fire Chief has been in contact with the Ontario and Canadian Associations of Fire Chiefs to discuss the climbing costs for local Fire Departments in hopes to find a solution before the costs become insurmountable.

Staff are also witnessing doubling maintenance costs on the older fleet. The Fire Chief recommended that MNBP begin the replacement process of a 2007 Fire Tanker in 2026 (recommendations suggest replacing them every twenty years). The option to extend the life of the 2007 Fire Tanker is available, however there are risks associated with that decision. Council requested a spreadsheet from the Fire Department outlining the projected capital costs for the department over the next 5-10 years.

Communication Upgrades- Emergency

The Fire Department is proposing to add communication equipment to existing towers in areas where communication is challenging, like the Bruce Peninsula National Park in Tobermory and Pike Bay. The Fire Chief stated that there are two existing towers – one in Warner Bay near the St. Edmunds Landfill and one in Pike Bay that was installed in 2024. Antennas are proposed to be attached to the existing towers to improve emergency radio communications.

These “dead zone” areas pose a massive barrier to emergency communication in Northern Bruce Peninsula. The current California wildfires have raised questions and concerns about evacuation plans. The Fire Chief noted that he works closely with the Visitor Safety Team at Parks Canada, and they hope to collaborate.

Sidewalk Improvements- Tobermory and Lion’s Head

Sidewalk improvements are needed within both villages of Tobermory and Lion’s Head to improve walkability. Safely accessing amenities by foot is vital for seniors, families, and visitors. Public Works Manager, Troy Cameron, stated that a contractor has shown interest in providing accessibility advice to ensure the sidewalks are meeting standards.

In Tobermory, it is recommended to continue work on the interlocking sidewalk on the harbour side of Bay Street South from the Cenotaph to where work was completed in 2024, near the Princess Hotel; along with repairing some of the troublesome areas of the interlock walkway on the south side of Bay Street from the LCBO to Highway #6. A walkway could be constructed from a new parking lot to the lighthouse at the Big Tub Road property, pending Council approval.

As noted in Treasurer Report No. TR 25-03, in Lion’s Head, “focus on replacing the interlock on Main Street between Webster and the intersection of Edgewood/Scott Streets and from John Street south to Moore Street and the United Church.”

Conversion to Hard Surface Roads and Stokes Bay Road Reconstruction

Public Works Manager, Troy Cameron began by explaining that “Frequent freeze/thaw weather has taken a heavy toll on gravel roads”. There are several roads within the Roads Needs Study that should be converted from gravel to hard surface roads: Cape Chin North and South Roads, Sutter Road (Pike Bay), Spry Road, Little Cove Road, and a section of The Bury Road. Gravel road maintenance costs are escalating- hauling gravel, grading, and dust suppressant costs.

Stokes Bay Road is a major priority for reconstruction. Using a phased approach, approximately 5.5 kilometres are planned for reconstruction northerly to the southern limits of Stokes Bay. However, the road is an optimal candidate for County ownership.

Recreational Projects

Exciting recreational projects are planned for 2025 including the reconstruction of the Lion’s Head Tennis and Pickleball courts (July and August) at Bruce Peninsula District School and playground replacements at the Ferndale Information Centre and Pike Bay Park (pending grant approval).

Increasing Public Works Operating Costs

Roadside maintenance costs are increasing for 2025, specifically the cost of tree trimming due to the Emerald Ash Borer pest causing tree death. Public Works Manager, Troy Cameron, said, “There is a major increase in the budget due to the Emerald Ash Borer, unfortunately we are at a reactive point at this stage of the game, we are trying to get the worst and most dangerous trees, but it just continues to overwhelm the department”. He explained that contractors must be hired to cut some of these trees, as a bucket truck is required and staff capacity is an issue. The demand for removal of these trees will continue growing as there are thousands of ash trees affected on the Peninsula.

Troy Cameron, Public Works Manager, stated that two contractors were selected for winter maintenance operations in 2022 for a three-year term, and contracts will be retendered in 2025. It was noted that in 2022 the contracts were awarded with a 48% increase over the 2021/2022 contract price. Further, winter sand prices increased by 15% in 2024.

Additional operating costs that are increasing for 2025 include ditch maintenance, street sweeping, dust suppressant (5% increase expected for 2025), gravel resurfacing (5-10% increase expected for 2025), beaver activity costs, and staffing.

Budget Timetable

Council will continue to discuss the 2025 operating budget on February 10 at 9:00 a.m. and review the second draft of the budget on February 24 at 9:00 a.m.

For more information related to Council meetings and the 2025 municipal budget, visit https://www.northbrucepeninsula.ca/