ADAMS, Viola “Vi” – peacefully at Brightshores Health System Lion’s Head on Sunday August 25, 2024. Viola Jacquiline Adams (nee Watson) at the age of 94 years. Loving wife to the late Lloyd Adams (2015) for almost 65 years. Devoted mother of Craig, of Tobermory, and Brent (wife Jeny), of Kitchener. Cherished grandmother of Greg, Ryan, and Spencer. Great-grandmother of Norah, Theo, Georgia, Cordelia, and Oscar. Sister-in-law of Bunny Burr-Hallman (late Don), of Sarnia, and Betty Gibbons, of Tobermory. Sadly missed by her nieces, Ellen Hill (nee Edmonstone), and Susan Edmonstone. Predeceased by her parents, A.J. and Winnie Watson; brother, Nelson Watson (wife Kathy); sister, Mareda (Bud Edmonstone); brothers-in-law Cleve (Jean), Sonny, Tommy, Ray and David; sisters-in-law Marold Bartley (Clarence), Edna (late Bob Miller), Ruby (Jason Durance), and Catherine McNair; a son, Brooke (age 13); and an infant daughter, Shelley. Family invited friends to gather with them for visitation at the Tobermory United Church, 5 Brock St., Tobermory on Friday August 30, 2024 from 12 – 2 PM, where a service to celebrate Vi’s life was conducted at 2 o’clock. Interment in Dunks Bay Cemetery. Donations to the Tobermory Medical Auxiliary, Canadian Cancer Society, or to the Tobermory United Church would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the Thomas C. Whitcroft Funeral Home & Chapel, 814 Bruce Rd. 8, Sauble Beach (519) 422-0041. Condolences may be expressed online at www.whitcroftfuneralhome.com

