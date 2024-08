The influx of visitors is wonderful for business if they are spending money here. HOWEVER, there is farm land that is privately owned. Please respect the property and owner not to be on or in the fields taking photos!

One of the 10 commandments is to “do onto others as you would have them do onto you.” Would you like your yard being trampled? Would you want to be liable?

You can take photos from the roadside! Don’t make us annoyed by trampling in the fields!

Bonnie Ashcroft