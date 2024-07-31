40th Annual Chantry Chinook Classic Fishing Derby July 20 to August 4

By Joanne Rodgers, Bruce Peninsula Press

The Chantry Chinook Classic celebrates the 40th anniversary of the fishing derby on Lake Huron. The 16-day tournament is the largest Salmon derby in Georgian Bay and Lake Huron and in 2024 runs from July 20 to August 4 2024.

The event is a major fundraiser for the two fish hatcheries operated by the Lake Huron Fishing Club. In the spring of 2024, the Fishing Club stocked Lake Huron with 120,000 Chinook Salmon, 60,000 Brown Trout and 60,000 Rainbow Trout.

Between 1,600 to 1,800 anglers participate in the Derby every year. A single ticket for entry costs $35 and a group ticket is $80.

Participants are restricted to angling only in the areas marked within the derby boundaries of Lake Huron and Georgian Bay which can be found at https://www.chantrychinook.com

While it is too early to determine the final number of participants this year, Past Chairman Michael Hahn says he is seeing an uptick in the number of fish coming in to be weighed which could translate into higher numbers of participants.

To celebrate the 40th anniversary,even more prizes will be awarded; each ticket registered is eligible for a chance to win a Fly-in fishing trip valued at $4,000, sponsored by the Lake Huron Fishing Club, a $2,500 gift card to No Limits Live Edge Customs, and a BBQ valued at $1,500 sponsored by Scott’s Home Hardware.

The winner of the $15,000 cash prize for the largest Chinook Salmon caught will be determined at 2 p.m. on August 4. However since the COVID epidemic, there has not been an Awards Ceremony. Currently the winner goes to a volunteer’s house to collect the prize. Hahn hopes “one day to have a closing ceremony again”.

Four Weigh stations, including Lion’s Head Marina

There are four weigh stations: Lion’s Head, Wiarton, Port Elgin and Kincardine. Results are posted almost real time on the Derby’s website. The Derby rules state “In the nature of good conservation practices, there is a new 4 pound minimum weight for any fish weighed in (up from 3 pounds last year)”.

This is the second year that there is a weigh station at the Lion’s Head Marina. Previously the weigh station was at Pike Bay, but the long-time volunteers have passed away, and in 2022 the weigh station was situated at Wilson Home Hardware at Miller Lake. Photo: Volunteer Chad Gambacort entering the daily results at the Lion’s Head Marina weigh station.

Hahn says that the Lion’s Head business community has been very supportive of the Derby, with some local businesses such as Bear Tracks Restaurant offering discounts to the participants.

Volunteer Chad Gambacort at the Lion’s Head Weigh Station says he is seeing a good turnout and lots of excitement. He compliments the event for its good organization and high level of volunteerism

On 24 July Gambacort weighed in a micro-chipped salmon. Volunteer Josh Choronzey explained that the salmon was from Michigan, since the local hatcheries no longer microchip the salmon that they release into Lake Huron. He asserts that almost all of the Chinook Salmon currently being caught are “wild born fish.”