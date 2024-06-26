 Jenna McGuire Presents on Bruce Peninsula Native Orchids to BPEG

Submitted by Heather Bryans

At the Bruce Peninsula Environment Group’s (BPEG) June meeting, Jenna McGuire gave a presentation on Bruce Peninsula Native Orchids. The members and guests learned about a small portion of the 50 species in Grey Bruce.

Did you know that we have visitors from as far away as Norway and Germany coming to see some of our orchids?

The presentation covered their value and the threats they face, such as habitat loss, climate change, and poaching. It also highlighted what we can do to help protect them.

The evening was filled with valuable information that kept everyone engaged.

The next BPEG meeting will be presented by Bayside Astronomy Program managers Dante Hunter and Grace Jaklitisch. They will talk about the importance of preserving our dark skies on the peninsula. The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, July 3rd at 7 pm at Christ Church Hall in Lion’s Head. All are welcome to attend.

For more information about the Bruce Peninsula Environment Group, please visit our website at www.bpeg.ca, find us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram at handle bpeg24.