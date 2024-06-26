Germann, Ullricke – of Lion’s Head, peacefully at her home on Thursday May 30, 2024 at the age of 73 years. Dear mother of Caroline (Brian Woelfle), of Pike Bay, Sandra Hepditch (Sandor Dosman), of Kitchener; and step-mother of Sandy and Christian Germann. Cherished grandmother of Thomas, Ross, Noah, Evan, Simon, Arlen, Sebastian, Juliet, McKayla, Melody, Lucas and Ryan. Family wish to express thanks to Dr. Jonathan Thomas and the Lion’s Head hospital staff for their compassionate care. Our mother was blessed with many living Celebrations of Life where dear ones shared their love for her. Thank you to our beautiful community for taking such good care of her. Donations to the VON, Pike Bay Friendship Club, or Bruce Peninsula Hospitals Foundation – Lion’s Head would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the Thomas C. Whitcroft Funeral Home & Chapel, Sauble Beach (519) 422-0041. Condolences may be expressed online at www.whitcroftfuneralhome.com