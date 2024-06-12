Letter: Congrats To Dyers Bay Association on Decision to Stop Fireworks

I would like to congratulate the Dyers Bay Association on their decision to find a more environmentally friendly option for Canada Day celebrations than the antiquated practice of the discharge of fireworks.

In June of 2023, residents of Eagle Road sent a formal letter to the Municipality requesting that it reconsider its position on the discharge of fireworks (By-Law No. 2022-21 Discharge of Fireworks) on the Peninsula. Our letter outlined concerns regarding the migratory bird paths and patterns, our resident wildlife population, fire hazards, pet fears and the impact on those residents who suffer from PTSD. In addition, the William Henry Marsh is host to a family of eagles who nest and reproduce at the marsh.

We received a somewhat terse response from the Municipality outlining that they would not reconsider this By-law despite the inclusion of scientific evidence outlining the environmental impact of fireworks on the North Bruce.

I’m very happy to see local Associations taking matters into their own hands where they can and acting responsibly for our wildlife, residents and environment.

Despite municipalities all over Ontario banning fireworks, the Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula appears loath to do so.

Lin Gitterman