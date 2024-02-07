SOWA, Frank – Quietly and peacefully at Lion’s Head Hospital, Frank Sowa passed away on Sunday, January 28, 2024 in his 105th year. Beloved husband of the late Emilie Hermiene (nee Ulbricht) Sowa (1998). Predeceased by his son Richard Sowa and his daughter Sonja Sowa. Frank is survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, as well as extended family members. Frank was a remarkable individual known for his clever mind and a deep love for learning even to his last days. He loved to entertain company and would always share the most wonderful stories of history and his own amazing life experiences over an entire century. Everyone who met him was always rewarded with handfuls of candies and chocolates. Frank found solace and joy in the beauty of his hideaway in Tobermory, where he could watch the “bird show”, his foxes and other wildlife. Family and friends are welcome to visitation on Tuesday, February 6, 2024 from 2-4 and 7-9 pm at the A. Millard George Funeral Home, 60 Ridout Street South, London. The funeral service will follow on Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 11 am in the funeral home chapel. Cremation to follow with a private inurnment in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, London. In memory of Frank, donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation, the Canadian Cancer Society, or the Alzheimer Society Southwest Partners. Online condolences, memories and photographs shared at www.amgfh.com