MOCCIA, Sandra (nee Tiffin) – May 29, 1953-December 29, 2023, B.Sc. 1976, Reg Nurse 1981. It is with profound sadness that our family announces the passing of Sandra Joan Moccia on December 29, 2023, at the age of 70 after a prolonged battle with vascular dementia. Sandra passed away peacefully in the palliative care unit of St. Peter’s Hospital in Hamilton, held in the loving arms of her husband Rich, her son Scott, and daughter-in-law Terra. Sandra was the much-loved daughter of the late G.W. (Bill) Tiffin (1979) and Audrey Isobel (Tiffin) Marples (2013), and a wonderful sister to Mark (Sue) Tiffin and the late Marilyn (2019) (Doug) Keene and Paul Tiffin (1974). She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Rich, son Scott (Terra), and two beautiful grandchildren Maverick (6) and Makenna (3) Moccia, whom she will miss more than life itself. Sandra will be fondly remembered by her brothers- and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, cousins, and many friends. Sandra was born in Wingham, Ontario on May 29, 1953 which rivalled the ‘other’ achievement of Ed Hillary and Tenzing Norgay who first summited Mt. Everest that very same day. Rich often said that Sandra’s birth was the bigger deal! She excelled scholastically and athletically in high school, and was a talented figure skater, swimmer, and canoeist, growing up on the banks of the Maitland River. Sandra went to the University of Guelph in 1972 where she completed her B.Sc. Zoology degree with honours. She then worked as a research technician at the university in both the Zoology and Biomedical Sciences departments before she followed her calling into nursing, completing her Registered Nursing diploma at Conestoga College, which she also received with honours. Sandra worked at the Hamilton General and Grand River Hospitals as a surgical nurse for 2 years. Her career was fulfilled at the Cambridge Memorial Hospital where she excelled once again as a gifted ICU and CCU nurse for 32 years, finishing out her career back in surgical day care. Sandra met her life partner at the University of Guelph in the fall of 1973 in statistics class, where this guy named Rich had saved a seat for the very cute girl who was always a bit late! They made Guelph their home, and had a beautiful son Scott, born in 1985. She was an amazing and nurturing mom to her son whom she adored, and a supportive wife who created a warm and welcoming home for all. She thought the world of her daughter-in-law and was an incredible Nana to her two grandchildren. Their lives were active and fully engaged in the Guelph community, and they travelled to many parts of the world for work and play. They have a second home on the shores of Georgian Bay, where her time was spent hiking, kayaking, boating, swimming, reading, entertaining family and grandkids and building rock patios and walkways. She was known locally on the Bruce Peninsula as a ‘Rock’ Star! Sandra had many artistic talents and was a tireless volunteer for numerous causes including the Canadian Cancer Society for 30 years, as well as the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Ontario and the Syrian Refugee program. She had a true philanthropic spirit. Above all, Sandra was a caring, thoughtful, loving, kind and compassionate person who always put others above herself. She had a gift for making people feel better about themselves, often with few words. She was loved and will be missed by all who knew her. A private memorial service will be held at Wall-Custance Funeral Home & Chapel, 206 Norfolk St., Guelph, followed by an open ‘Celebration of Life’ to be held at a later date, with details to follow. Arrangements entrusted to Wall-Custance Funeral Home & Chapel (519-822-0051 / www.wallcustance.com). As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to either the Canadian Cancer Society, the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Ontario, the Guelph-Wellington United Way programs or the Alzheimer Society of Canada. A tree will be planted in memory of Sandra J. Moccia in the Wall-Custance Memorial Forest.