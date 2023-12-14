Lions Head and District Curling Club Bonspiel January 6th

Submitted by Janice Sim

The 2023-2024 Lion’s Head & District Curling Club season is well underway. We held a successful Learn to Curl night on October 23 and had enough curlers sign up to make the full 10 teams for the first draw that started the following Monday, October 30. There was enough interest in a second time slot so our second draw (November 27-December 18) will have curling from 4-6pm as well as the usual 7-9pm group.

Draw 1 ended November 20 and was won by Doug Hill’s team of Doug, Mia Toose, Tom Cowan, Sylvia Kirkwood and spare, Susan Avis. Second place went to Rod Barr’s team and third to Brad Rogers’ team.

Photo L-R: Draw One Winners – Doug Hill, Mia Toose and Susan Avis.

On Saturday, November 25 we held our first Bonspiel at the arena sponsored by Barbara Dirckx/ReMax and Peacocks Foodland. This was a sold out event starting at 8 am with coffee and snacks. We curled one game in the morning and paused for an amazing lunch provided by the SWANS club.

Photo: Shoot Out Winner, Wayne Eichenberger, at the first Bonspiel of the 2023/24 curling season.

After lunch we got to try out more curling skills by seeing who could get their rock closest to the “glass turkey”. At one rock for $5 and 3 for $10 there was quite a traffic jam around the prize by the time we stopped. Many hopes were dashed as newly thrown rocks smashed into ones that had been winning and were replaced by new contenders. After all the rocks were used and the dust settled it was Wayne Eichenberger’s rock that made him the winner of a $50 gift certificate to LCBO. Congratulations Wayne.

The second game of the day was played in the afternoon. High winners played high losers for the championship. Competition was fierce with lots of yelling and encouragement and some moans and groans. At the end of the game the teams retired to await the score tally. The Rotary Club tended bar and snacks were provided while we waited. It was difficult to determine the winner because the top three teams all had the same score! In the end, overall points scored in both games determined that Lindsay deMalmanche’s team were the champions, Doug Hill’s team took second place and Tyler Miller’s team came in third. All the teams were called up to be introduced, photographed and each curler was presented with a prize courtesy of our sponsors.

Our next Bonspiel is Saturday, January 6th. You can register as a team or as an individual and we can put you on a team. To register or for more information call or text Betty Hastings at 416-805-5830 or Janice Sim at 519-793-3288. You can also email to curllionshead@gmail.com

We encourage anyone who wants to curl or learn to curl to come on out any Monday night between 4 and 7pm at the Lion’s Head arena. We are always looking for spares to round out the teams.