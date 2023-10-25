Peninsula Out of Doors Hosts 2nd Annual Family Fall Artisan Market

By Joanne Rodgers, Bruce Peninsula Press

Peninsula Out of Doors Garden Centre was abuzz with activity as they held their 2nd Family Fall Artisan Market and Festivities on 14 October 2023.

Sixteen local artisans set up in the greenhouses. For shoppers, including those shopping early for Christmas, there was a wide selection from baked goods and spices and handmade items such as gloves, pillows, tote bags, towels, baby blankets, cards, jewellery, wood crafts, and Christmas ornaments. Seasonal decorations for both Halloween and Christmas, other home decor products, to dried and fresh flowers.

Photo: Vendor Judy of KindHands with Peninsula Out of Doors owner Jessica and 2-month-old Arbour.

There was also a plant sale on perennials.

The organizers and artisans say they were very happy with the high turnout and support from the local community.

The kids crafts, face painting and the photo booth with fall backdrop proved to be quite popular.

Vendors paid $10 for their space in the greenhouses. These funds along with proceeds from the sale of hot dogs and other food and drinks will be donated to a BPDS class. Last year Peninsula Out of Doors donated the proceeds from their 1st Fall artisan market to the JK class at BPDS. The proceeds from this year’s event will go to the SK class at BPDS.