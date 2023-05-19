Friends of the Lion’s Head Library Used Book Sale August 12th

Submitted by Donna Hambleton, Chair, Friends of the Lion’s Head Library

Friends of the Lion’s Head Library is excited to announce that we will be holding our 4th Used Book Sale on Saturday, August 12 at the Lion’s Head Arena – rain or shine.

Funds collected will be used to assist with the purchase of furniture and fixtures for our new library.

Donations of gently used books are greatly appreciated and can be left at the arena Tuesday – Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. starting June 15. Please bring your books in boxes and leave them inside the front entrance by the pro shop. Please do not leave books outside.

Anyone wishing to volunteer sorting books or to help at the sale are welcome to contact Donna Hambleton at 226-923-1566.