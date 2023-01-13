Submitted by April Patry,

Executive Director, BPH Foundation

Bruce Peninsula Hospitals Foundation invites you to take a chance to WIN BIG and support your hospital! Due to the overwhelming popularity of the lottery that has sold out over the last two years, Bruce Peninsula Hospitals Foundation deemed that it’s time to grow Hooked on Health by doubling up the prizing and the number of tickets available for purchase. A most special annual tradition continues with the fabulous support of the Sauble Family Health Team, the South Bruce Peninsula Family Health Organization, and the Peninsula Family Health Team, who collectively and generously support the cash prizes.

The proceeds from this annual lottery has recently supported the purchases of new x-ray machines, defibrillators, and transport monitors, all now operational at the Wiarton and Lion’s Head Hospitals. This year, proceeds will be supporting technology that will mean a big change for cancer patients who arrive in our Emergency Departments needing urgent care. Powerchart for Oncology electronically stores oncology-related patient information in their health records. The treating physician will be able to quickly and easily access the patient’s oncology notes on medications, treatment, etc. Currently, the ED physician must request a consult with the oncologist to get the patient’s oncology notes, but with your help, these notes will soon be readily available. This will be a seamless process for hospital staff, and aid in faster diagnosis and more timely care for patients.

When you purchase a Hooked on Health lottery ticket, not only are you eligible to win great cash prizes, you are also making this advanced technology available to our families, friends and neighbours in their times of need, right here, close to home. On behalf of the many people who will benefit from your kindness and generosity, please accept our sincere gratitude for your support. There are 5 cash prizes with a $5000 Grand Prize! We expect sales to be swift again this year, so make sure you get your tickets early. The draw will take place at 2pm, February 24 at the Wiarton Hospital. Tickets are $10 each and are available at Josie’s Fashions, Scott’s Home Hardware, and at the BPHF office (in the Wiarton Hospital), over the phone at (519)534-5856, or you can order your tickets online at www.bphfoundation.com.