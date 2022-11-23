Whirlwind of Activity Happening at The Lion’s Head & District Food Bank

Submitted by Darlene Myles

Activity at The Lion’s Head & District Food Bank has ramped up for the upcoming Christmas season. We are so grateful for the support of so many community groups and individuals. One current project is The Pike Bay Community Association Auction for the Food Bank (hosted November 13-19th). The Lion’s Head Farmers’ Market Christmas Market will be held at Summer House Park on November 26-27. The price of admission is a non-perishable food item for The Lion’s Head Food Bank.

Christmas Dinner Food Hampers will be available again this year. All the fixings for a ham or turkey dinner, plus a few extra treats will be distributed on Thursday, December 22, 2022. You must order a hamper in advance and a pickup time will be assigned. Please place your order on or before December 5th. You do not need to be a regular food bank client. We recognize that expenses are greater this time of year so please do not hesitate to order a hamper as needed. To order a hamper, text or call 705-435-8717 or 519-378-8842. Orders will also be accepted by email to lhdfoodbank@gmail.com.

The Christmas Toy Drive sponsored by The Northern Bruce Peninsula and Emergency Services is available again this year. Gifts are provided to children from newborn to youth aged 16. If you require assistance with gifts for your children you can call or text Darlene at 519-378-8842. You do not need to be a food bank client to use this service. This is a safe and confidential program to benefit families in our community. Collection bins for donated toys will be located throughout the community. Please register your children on or before December 5th.

Terry Harnden, Owner/Operator of Homegrown Woodworks in Miller Lake, donates a truck full of food items (150 lbs to be exact!) to The Lion’s Head & District Food Bank. 168 rolls of toilet paper were also donated. This donation will go far in filling the food bank’s Christmas Hamper orders.

Gifts of Gratitude Fundraiser

Christ Church, Lion’s Head is collaborating with The Lion’s Head & District Food Bank to offer a new and fun fundraiser for this upcoming Christmas season! Gifts of Gratitude 2022 is a 24 day event in which you set aside a bit of money daily to support the food bank based on your answers to the calendar items. The calendar project reminds us about items we have that we take for granted and invites us to share with others.

The project begins on December 1st with daily questions until December 24th. You can complete the calendar daily or do it all in one day. On or about December 24th you can add up your amount and send an e-transfer to christchurchforfoodbank@gmail.com. Cheques can be mailed to Christ Church PO Box 287, Lion’s Head, Ontario N0H 1W0. Please write “Gifts of Gratitude” in the memo portion of the e-transfer or on the cheque. If donating by e-transfer, please include your email address and mailing address in the memo portion of the transfer. Receipts for Charitable donations, recognized by the CRA will be distributed by Christ Church for this project.

Do not worry if your gift is submitted later than December 24th. Any monies received under this project will be received by Christ Church. 100% of the proceeds will benefit the Lion’s Head Food Bank. Copies of the calendar will be distributed at the Santa Claus parade in Lion’s Head. Copies will also be available at various businesses in the community or on the Lion’s Head & District Food Bank Facebook page.