In response to the Editor’s Column in issue #20/21 re: vehicles passing stopped school buses.

They really should press to get cameras on school buses. I frequently cycle and always have front and rear video running that are also lights. The local police and prosecutor have made use of my records. Riding buddies love the candid shots.

Please do all you can to stop the idiots, the dangerous driving is unacceptable. It’s bad enough for the bicycles, lord help us if a child is hurt.

Tom Howarth