BPDS Achieves Outstanding Results at Great Wolf Invitational/BAA Nordic Ski Race

Submitted by Jen Cameron



The BPDS Nordic Ski team travelled to Hepworth on Monday January 14th to compete at the Great Wolf Invitational/BAA Nordic Ski race. The team achieved outstanding results, with many of our members placing in the top 10 of their divisions. There were approximately 200 competitors at this year’s event.

The BPDS team has grown this year and we now have 22 students on the team! We are very proud of the hard work and commitment of our athletes. Our next race is on February 7th at Highlands Nordic in Duntroon.