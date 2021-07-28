Media Release

Are you a senior isolated and feeling disconnected from the outside world during the Covid-19 pandemic? The United Way of Bruce Grey, Northern Bruce Peninsula Community Support Committee and partners are proud to introduce the Seniors’ Centre Without Walls (SCWW). This telephone conferencing program offers an inclusive, safe, inviting space to listen, learn and be heard. It can also increase social connectedness and well-being of participants. The SCWW will provide a way for a diverse community of people to connect by telephone for free group activities, informative, interactive presentations and is geared towards seniors 55+ and adults 18+ that identify as living with a disability.

Stay up to-date by visiting www.scww.ca

Examples of discussion topics include:

• Financial, emotional and social safety information

• Activities and speakers that provide information and promote safety, good health practices and well-being

• Mental health

• Fraud prevention

• Financial empowerment

• Direct supports available in relation to COVID-19

Sessions are on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 1:00 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. Participation is free, but we do ask that you register (information below).

Mondays, there are a variety of trivia events planned as well as Fun Seated Fitness with Carolyn Shannon.

Wednesdays will offer three different information sessions/guest speakers; these range from Meaningful Conversations with Brad Inglis, Communities Helping Communities with Debbie Dover and Ron Wheeler and “Anchors Away” Puppet Presentation with Jackie Ralph of Canadian Mental Health Grey Bruce.

Fridays are also for guest speakers, such as; Electric Vehicles with Glen Estill, Protecting Georgian Bay with Brooke Harrison, Electrification of the Peninsula with Ryan Matheson, Women Pilots in Canada with pilot Marilyn Dickson and Fun Seated Fitness with Carolyn Shannon.

Guest speaker information:

Brad Inglis: Originally from Guelph, Brad has always wanted to be in Tobermory. He began the masters of divinity program at Emmanuel College in January 2010 and completed his degree in December 2014.

Carolyn Shannon: is an author, artist, speaker, healer, life & business coach.

Glen Estill: Glen is well versed on energy issues and technologies, as well as climate change. In the past, Glen has served on the Board of the Bruce Peninsula Environment Group.

Brooke Harrison: Project Coordinator for Collingwood Divert and Capture – The fight to keep micro plastics out of our water and summer projects Community Phragbusting.

Debbie Dover & Ron Wheeler: are the President & Vice President of the Pike Bay Community Association. PBCA maintains the Pike Bay Community Park as well as the Community Centre.

Ryan Matheson: Is a Lion’s Head local and recent graduate from the University of Guelph’s Master’s of Rural Planning and Development program and was selected for the position of Climate Action Program Manager.

Jackie Ralph: Raised in small town Priceville, Ontario, Jackie is dedicated to doing what she can to create positive futures for all youth in Grey Bruce.

Marilyn Dickson: Has now been flying for 30 years. She decided to become a pilot after hearing about the adventures other women were having in the skies. She got her licence and even became an instructor for a while.

As of July, the dial-in information (the passcode) has changed for security purposes. If you would like to be, or continue to be, in on sessions, please register.

You can do this by visiting Survey Monkey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/T2VLH5Q, the link is available on the www.scww.ca page as well or you can call Misty at 519-376-1560 / toll free 1-800-794-1728 and she can help you.