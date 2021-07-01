Submitted by Elaine Sinha

Congratulations to Amelia Dunham, who is a long standing member of both the Legion and the Ladies Auxiliary, on being presented her 40 year membership pin. Membership Chairman Rick Lane made the presentation to Amelia (Covid style) but there is a nice photo of the occasion.

Amelia is an active member of both organizations and will continue to be whenever we can get together in person again.

There are a couple acknowledgements of thanks that I was remiss in noting for Decoration Day. Thank you to the videographer Walden Cairns, who streamed live on Facebook and thank you to Mike Reid for taking photos that have been posted on Facebook and our website. Many people have commented on viewing the ceremony and how nice it was to be able to do that.

The cenotaph continues to be in pristine condition thanks to Dan Welsh who waters and keeps everything looking tidy.

As always until we can meet in person for refreshment, please continue to stay safe, healthy and sane.

Visit our website: www.tobermorylegion.org or see us on Facebook.