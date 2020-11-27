Letter: Nature Is The Best, and Should Be The Very First Classroom

It was heartening to hear about the new Forest School down in Stokes Bay. This is definitely a step in the right direction and I can’t think of two nicer people than Scott and Carly to run it.

Teaching students about the real world around them has slowly been deemed as nonessential, when in fact nature is the best, and should be the very first classroom. I worked at the first Waldorf kindergarten in North America and it radically changed my view of what teaching should entail.

Teaching often consists of a lot of talking, with learning viewed as linear, step by step memorization, when in fact it is a cumulation of experiences that leads to later understanding.

Regardless of a person’s chosen profession, learning in the outdoors creates well-rounded people, which should be the basis of any profession.

Carly and Scott are very down to earth, kind people who are a great match for this kind of curriculum. I wish them success.

Allicia Allcorn