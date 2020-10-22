Submitted by Terri McIver

On October 1, B.P.D.S. held their annual Cross Country run with a few modifications in place due to Covid-19. Congratulations to all our Panthers on their outstanding athletic abilities that day.

A special shout out to the following students who gained a spot on the Cross Country top ten record board. This is often a very special honour that many B.P.D.S. students work towards every year.

• Kindergarten Girls – Alexy Williamson

• Grade 1/2 Boys – Trent Lyle

• Grade 3/4 Girls – Avery Sachs and Tamara Thompson

• Grade 3/4 Boys – Kyle Vanderkooy

• Grade 5/6 Girls – Alexis Liverance

• Grade 5/6 Boys – Travis Vanderkooy

• Grade 7/8 Boys – James Wheeler

L-R: Trent Lyle (Top 10 record holder Grade 1/2 boys), Carmyn Lyle and Avery Sachs (Top 10 record holder Grade 5/6 girls).

Tamara Thompson (Top 10 record holder Grade 3/4 girls) and Erica Thompson.

Alexy Williamson (Top 10 record holder Kindergarten girls).

BPDS students race to the finish line.

Alexis Liverance (Top 10 record holder Grade 5/6 girls).

Submitted by Matt Pickett, BPDS Principal

Each year Bruce Peninsula District School (BPDS) athletes compete in Cross country. It is a sport built for socially distancing. In this picture (below) the rabbit, James Wheeler (who also gained a spot on the BPDS Cross Country top ten record board for his win in the grade 7/8 boys race), is leading the athletes through the race course. Students competed as a cohort for Phys Ed to accommodate appropriate distancing. We so want things to return to normal – this day provided a little bit of that.