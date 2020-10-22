First Annual Pumpkin Parade Coming To Lion’s Head November 1

By Joanne Rodgers, Bruce Peninsula Press

Don’t throw away your jack -o’-lanterns, give them another opportunity to shine! A new Halloween event comes to Lion’s Head Beach Pavilion on November 1, 2020.

The first annual Lion’s Head Pumpkin Parade invites community members to showcase their Halloween jack-o’-lanterns. Starting at the Lion’s Head Beach Pavilion, pumpkins will line the pathway in front of the motel to the Lion’s Head Memorial Garden. The Sunday event will be held from 5:30 – 8:30 pm.

Pumpkins will line the pathway from the Lion’s Head Beach Pavilion to the Lion’s Head Memorial Garden.

This Toronto born tradition has become a phenomena across the country, bringing neighbourhoods together to enjoy one more night of Halloween festivities and with all the pumpkins in one place, everyone is treated to a delightful display of colour, creativity and lights.

A past Pumpkin Parade in Yellowknife. The Lion’s Head events will xsee pumpkins placed at 10 ft intervals to allow for social distancing.

A past Pumpkin Parade in Toronto.

Organizer Dominic Wong says “ I love Halloween. One of my favourite things is seeing all the great jack-o’-lanterns, but there isn’t enough time in one night to go to every house. This is a great way to see as many as possible at once. So when I saw this event in Yellowknife I fell in love with it and have been going to pumpkin parades every year.”

He decided to introduce the event to the local community, as he “wanted to do something that shares good ideas and adds value to the community.”

He says “Everyone is welcome to bring a jack-o’-lantern to add to the display, but come and walk through even if you don’t have any.”

Wax candles will be given out to light the jack-o’-lanterns.

This year due to COVID-19 safety protocols the Pumpkins will be socially distanced to allow for safe viewing at 10 foot intervals, and everyone is encouraged to wear a mask while attending the event. Volunteers will be on hand to assist with social distancing measures.

Having been warned of Lion’s Head notorious Halloween storms and unsure of any provincial restrictions that might be put in place prior to the event, Wong is hopeful that the weather and social rules will cooperate and the Pumpkin Parade becomes a fun activity for the community to enjoy and support.

For further information visit https://pumpkinparade.editorx.io/lionshead or contact Dominic at pumpkinparade@pm.me