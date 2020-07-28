Submitted by Vicki Stevens

40 years ago, Terry Fox set out on his Marathon of Hope not knowing how Canadians would respond to his plea “somewhere the hurting has to stop.” Canada answered his plea with Terry Fox Runs in hundreds of communities, thousands of schools, and millions of supporters across Canada.

This year, the Terry Fox Foundation is proud to announce the opening of the first-ever virtual Terry Fox Run in 650 communities across Canada. In these uncertain times, the one certainty we have is that cancer is not waiting for COVID-19 to be over. This year, Canadians will unite in spirit, not in person, for their own version of the Run on September 20, 2020.

“Terry once said, “Anything is possible if you try”. In 2020, a year where we are all learning to live life differently, there is only one way forward for The Terry Fox Foundation: Terry’s way. We have to try.”

This year, participate from wherever you are; around your neighbourhood, backyard, down the street or around the block. Walk, Ride, Run.

To register for this year’s run, please visit https://terryfox.org/run/

Once you register, you will have the opportunity to purchase this year’s 40th anniversary t-shirt online. It will be delivered directly to you. We hope our supporters will continue to generously contribute to the Lion’s Head run. If you have any questions, call Roger or Vicki at 519-793-3872 or Cindy at 519-795-7086.