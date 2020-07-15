MNBP Reporter’s Notebook Council Will Discuss Temporary Road Closures in Tobermory

By John Francis

Northern Bruce Peninsula’s Council has been very busy since the last issue of this newspaper went to press. The June 22 regular Meeting had two delegations and a 22-item Agenda. On June 25, Council had an all-day Special Meeting to review the municipality’s Strategic Plan. On June 29, they met again to receive the final report on Short-Term Accommodations.

The Meeting Agendas are available online. (From the municipality’s website, www.northbrucepeninsula.ca, select “Mayor and Council” under the Municipal Services tab, then “Agendas and Minutes”, then “View Council Agendas and Minutes”.)They offer an insight into the scope and importance of the issues currently before Council (in addition to COVID-19).

The June 22 Meeting was mainly routine, other than the decision to re-implement paid parking in Tobermory on June 30. The Agenda for the June 25 Special Meeting includes the full text of the municipality’s Strategic Plan as revised in 2015 and a list of possible directions for the future. The Agenda for the June 29 Special Meeting includes the full text of the consultant’s interim report on Short-Term Accommodations, a summary of all the comments they have received to date and a comprehensive set of responses and recommendations.

The Minutes of all three meetings will appear in the next issue of this newspaper.

The Agenda for the July 13 Meeting begins with a delegation from Tobermory Chamber of Commerce, requesting that last year’s temporary conversion of parking spaces at the head of Little Tub Harbour into picnic areas be made permanent and expanded.

Also in the Agenda is a discussion of possible strategies to make downtown Tobermory safe and pleasant for pedestrians.

Items for discussion are:

• OPTION 1: Close Parking along Bay St S from Cenotaph to Brock St. to add picnic tables in parking spaces;

• OPTION 2: Close down Bay St S from Cenotaph to Brock St. to add picnic tables and improve on-street walkability;

• OPTION 3: Close down car access to all of Tobermory from Hwy 6 to Brock St. to add picnic tables and improve on-street walkability;

• OPTION 4: Close down car access to all of Tobermory from Hwy 6 to Brock St. to add picnic tables and improve on-street walkability.

A very lively discussion is expected.