Submitted by Kevin Walsh

Once again the generosity of individuals and businesses of the Northern Bruce Peninsula amazes me. In the past month, I have been approached three times by people wanting to make substantial donations and as a result each one has raised the bar leaving the MRI Challenge at $5,300.00.

First I received a phone call from Paula and Doug Cunningham wanting to make a donation of $5,250.00. Paula and Doug are well know here on the Peninsula for their many years of devoted teaching at BPDS as well as their love of this dark sky community. Doug’s love of astronomy led to Paula’s love of astronomy, led to a shared passion which they have indeed shared thru Bayside Astronomy and hosting people at their observatory up on the bluff at Lion’s Head. When I asked them why they wanted to support the MRI, Paula replied “Our love of the Bruce Peninsula and the need to have health care available here. We knew right away that Lion’s Head was where we wanted to stay. Can’t think of a better place to call HOME!” Thank you so much Paula and Doug for your very generous donation to the MRI.

The next donation came to me in a rather nonchalant, off the cuff comment from a golfing buddy on the way to play golf one day! Driving down highway 6, once again discussing my fundraising, and Ray Burns said “Oh yeah, we will do that too.” The Fish and Chip Place owned by Ray and Nora Burns and managed by Maggie and Scott Campbell made the next generous pledge of $5,260.00. I’m sure Ray was thinking… Now we can stop talking about the MRI and concentrate on golf. Aren’t friends great? Especially ones that care about healthcare. Ray did state “We like to support our community and having a new MRI available locally is a great asset to our health care system here.” Thanks for your generous contribution guys!

L-R: Kevin Walsh accepts a $5,260.00 pledge from The Fish and Chip Place managers Scott and Maggie Campbell and owners Nora and Ray Burns.

The next pleasant surprise was a phone call asking “Can we donate to your challenge anonymously?” These Peninsula residents also love the Bruce and the way of life here and want to do their part to help keep healthcare close to home. Thank you so much for your generous contribution. That pretty much describes how I feel and why I am doing what I can to raise funds for this “must have” piece of equipment.

We would like to say a huge Thank you to the Kritikos family and the Princess Hotel and Dining room for organizing and sponsoring a very successful fundraising dinner held on October 2nd. Your warm family hospitality was enjoyed by many and of course your very generous donation to the MRI campaign speaks for itself.

The Walsh Family Challenge has be answered by many wonderful peninsula residents. Starting with Walsh’s Garage we would like to once again thank: Miller’s Family Camp, Celtic Sports and Arts Camp, Miller Lake Rona, Ted and Phyllis Hayes and family, Norma and Barry Eveleigh, Bridge Excavating Ltd, Peninsula Out of Doors, Bernie Hellyer Construction, Ron and Nancy Cunningham, Bear Tracks Inn and Restaurant, Blue Heron Cruises, Dannah and Jim Oliver, Paula and Doug Cunningham, The Fish and Chip Place, our Anonymous donor as well as other residents that have made donations of varying amounts. Thank you, Thank you, Thank you from the Walsh Family.

If you meet any of these donors make sure you THANK THEM yourself. They are our neighbours and friends!

Please help OUR FOUNDATION, Bruce Peninsula Health Services Foundation, meet their share of the MRI fundraising. BPHSF accepts cash, cheques, Visa and MasterCard. You can also make a pledge over 2 or 3 years if it makes it more doable. April and Catharine can be reached at the Foundation office in the Allied Professional building beside Wiarton Hospital at 519-534-5856 or in the Lion’s Head Hospital Board Room every second Tuesday from 9:00am – 4:00pm. They are there to hear from you with questions or concerns. Stop by and say hello.

Stay tuned to the next Bruce Peninsula Press for more MRI Challenge news… The Challenge isn’t done yet!