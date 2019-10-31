Submitted by April Patry,

Executive Director, BPHSF

On October 2nd, at The Tobermory Princess Hotel & Dining Room, three generations of the Kritikos family and their staff were busy serving up a delicious supper along with a heaping spoonful of goodwill at their MRI fundraising dinner. The place was hopping, as 175 people attended, spread over 4 sittings.

The entire staff should be applauded as well, as they all donated their time and expertise to the cause.

Three generations of Kritikos family with Tobermory Princess Hotel & Dining Room staff at the October 2nd MRI fundraiser dinner. The staff all donated their time and expertise to the cause.

The Kritikos Family donated 100% of the proceeds to the MRI, and as if that wasn’t amazing enough, a member of the Kritikos family matched the proceeds, resulting in a total donation of $7,850.00.

Through a history of giving, supporting community needs is a virtue that Jim & Bessie have earnestly instilled in their children and grandchildren, with the new MRI being the family’s focus this year. Kathy Beattie, Director of Medical Imaging commented in a thank you to the family, “words cannot express the amount of gratitude our Medical Imaging Department holds for your hard work, generous hearts, and overwhelming donation to support our new MRI System.”

Because of the incredible support of our donors, we are more than three quarters there. Bruce Peninsula Health Services Foundation is in line to meet our commitment of $450,000 for the new MRI in 2020.