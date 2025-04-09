TYNDALL, Carol Grace

Peacefully at Lion’s Head Hospital Tuesday evening April 1, 2025. Carol Tyndall (nee Patterson) of Lion’s Head on her 70th birthday. Beloved wife of Bill Tyndall. Cherished mother of Lisa Appleby and her husband Rob of Cambridge and Stacey Albano and her husband Dave of Kitchener. Much loved grandmother of Jacob, Ellie, Jackson and Cooper. Missed by her sister Anne Irwin of Bobcaygeon, nephew Mark Kirk of Downeyville and mother-in-law Audrey Tyndall of Mitchell. Sister-in-law of Bob Tyndall (Kathy), Charlene Hauwert, Joanne Tyndall (Dean Watson) and Harvey Tyndall. Missed by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by parents Mildred (nee Thomson) and Archie Patterson, father-in-law Jack Tyndall, brother-in-law Barry Irwin and niece Kelly Kirk. The funeral service was conducted at the Bethel Missionary Church, 18 Ferndale Road, Lion’s Head on Saturday, April 5th at 2:00 p.m. with visitation 2 hours prior to the service. Arrangements entrusted to the George Funeral Home, Lion’s Head Chapel, Lion’s Head. Expressions of remembrance to the Lion’s Head Hospital c/o Bruce Peninsula Hospitals Foundation would be appreciated. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family through www.georgefuneralhome.com

