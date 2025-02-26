CAMPBELL, Gary

of Lion’s Head, peacefully surrounded by his family at Chapman House, Owen Sound on Friday February 7, 2025. Gary Earl Campbell at the age of 87 years. Loving husband and best friend of Faye (nee Noble) for 66 years. Dear father of Neil and his wife Sandra, of Ottawa, Cheri and her husband Steve Brolley, of Buckhorn, and Shawn and his wife Josie, of Hamilton. Cherished grandfather of Liam, Kyla, Paige, Tyler, Todd, Michael, Nicole, and Bianca. Brother of Elgin (Wilma), John (Jeanna), Ron “Ray” (Evie), and Ervin; and brother-in-law of Betty (Dave Thoms) and Elva Noble (late Ralph). Sadly missed by his many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents, Lloyd and Georgina; sister, Fay (Sheldon Bartley); and sister-in-law, Ruth (Ernie McMillan). Family wish to express their gratitude to Dr. Ken Uffen, and to the doctors and staff of Chapman House for the wonderful care given to Gary. Private family arrangements made at the Thomas C. Whitcroft Peninsula Chapel, Wiarton (519) 534-5341. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated. Condolences may be expressed online at www.whitcroftfuneralhome.com