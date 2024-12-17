Another Successful Book Give-away by Friends of the Lion’s Head Library

Submitted by Donna Hambleton

Friends of the Lion’s Head Library once again gave away a variety of new books to approximately 80 local children this year. Children were given the opportunity to choose a book from the many available after visiting with Santa at the Rotary Hall on Saturday, December 7, 2024.

Friends also participated in the Santa Claus Parade for the second time. Sheri McHardy and Bill Floyd dressed as elves and carried a banner in the parade in front of the Bruce County Library Bookmobile.

There was a lot of activity around the bookmobile after the parade. If you didn’t get the chance to see it up close, be sure to check out the BCPL website (https://library.brucecounty.on.ca) for scheduled visits in this area.