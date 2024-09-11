BAINBRIDGE, Mary Ruth (nee Lyons) – passed away peacefully at the Lion’s Head Hospital on Monday, September 2, 2024. Ruth was born in Lion’s Head on August 14, 1948 and spent her early years fighting off bears and rattlesnakes as she trekked uphill both ways to school and back. After graduating high school, she went to Sarnia to complete nurses training. This led her on an adventurous career throughout Canada’s far north, from Brochet, Manitoba to Iqaluit, Nunavut, with stops in between to work as a professor of nursing at Humber College and obtain a Masters in Education from OISE. But her heart remained in Tobermory where she returned upon retirement. Her passion for local history is evident through the many hours she spent contributing to the Flowerpots and Parking Lots St Edmunds Township History book, as well as the several years she spent volunteering at the St. Edmunds Township Museum. Ruth gave tirelessly of her time and participated in many community groups and events. She will be sorely missed by her children, Katie Bainbridge (Steve Yeoman) of Toronto and Stew Bainbridge of Tobermory. She was the loving grandmother of Eleanor and Taylor and great-grandson Graysen, and dear sister of Barabra Zych of Tobermory. She will be fondly remembered by nieces Tanya and Amy and the Lyons, Belrose, Hopkins and Spears families. She is pre-deceased by her loving husband of 52 years, John Bainbridge. Private family arrangements entrusted to the George Funeral Home, Lion’s Head Chapel, Lion’s Head. Expressions of remembrance to the Alzheimer Society or the charity of your choice would be appreciated. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family through www.georgefuneralhome.com A celebration of life will be held on October 5th from 1-3pm at the Tobermory Legion. Anyone wishing to share a drink and a story is encouraged to attend.

