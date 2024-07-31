ASHCROFT, Wilfred “Wilf” Simpson – went to be with his wife of 70 years, the late Eileen Helen (Howe) Ashcroft on July 1st, 2024, in his 92nd year at Gateway Haven Nursing Home in Wiarton. He was born August 15th, 1932, the second son of John Royden and Ruth (Lawrence) Ashcroft. Father of Susan “Sue” Carleton of Georgian Bluffs, Daniel Ashcroft of Limberlost, Jeffrey Ashcroft (Kim Scholl) of Wingham, Timothy Ashcroft (April) of Limberlost, Leona Ashcroft of London. Grandfather of Corrine Hickling (Craig), Connie Cook (Mike), John Carleton (Claudia), Ryan Ashcroft (Tiffany), Patrick Ashcroft (Roberta), Graham Ashcroft, Ali Ashcroft, Chris Ashcroft (Emily). Great Grandfather of Cameron and Jenna Cook (Mason), Dawson (Emily) and Alexis Hickling, Tristan and Bianca Carleton, Jory Ashcroft, Bradley, Brigitte, Abigail, Evelyn and Fiona Holley. Survived by his siblings Shirley Leeder, Freda (Bud) Greaves, John (Margaret) Ashcroft, Mary Stephens, sister-in-law Bonnie Ashcroft. And by his brothers-in-law Archie (Leona) Howe, James “Jim” Howe and David “Morgan” Howe and sisters-in-law Bernadette Howe and Carol Howe. Predeceased by daughter Kathleen “Kay” Hartsgrove, sons Robert and Edward Ashcroft, sons-in-law Jim Hartsgrove and Terry Carleton, grandson Matthew Hartsgrove, parents Roy and Ruth (Lawrence) Ashcroft, Eileens’ parents Frank and Kathleen (Anderson) Howe, siblings and in-laws Fay Ashcroft, Lawrence “Ladd” (Edythe) Ashcroft, George Ashcroft, Donald Ashcroft, AJV “Red” Leeder, Stanley (Dorothy) Howe, Ron Howe, Barbara Howe & Doreen Howe. A celebration of life took place on July 27th, 2024, from 1 to 4, at Thomas C. Whitcroft Peninsula Chapel in Wiarton with a short service of remembrance at 3 PM. The family invite you to come and share your stories about Dad with us. We would like to thank Dr. Van Dorp and the staff at Gateway Haven for their care of both mom and dad, you made their stay there as comfortable as possible, and we truly appreciate the excellent care they received. So, a huge thank you to everyone. Arrangements made through the Thomas C. Whitcroft Peninsula Chapel, Wiarton (519) 534-5341. Donations to the Friends of Gateway, or to the Bruce Peninsula Hospitals Foundation would be appreciated. Condolences may be expressed online at www.whitcroftfuneralhome.com