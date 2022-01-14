Have Your Say on the Climate Action Plan!

Submitted by Bruce Peninsula Biosphere Association

Throughout 2021, we had the opportunity to speak with a wide range of community members on what they wanted to see in the Bruce Peninsula’s first Climate Action Plan. We have been hard at work ever since putting pen to paper and are excited to share details and hear what you think.

Later this month, we will host a series of public meetings on the Climate Action Plan. It will be an excellent opportunity to learn about climate change, its local impacts, and what is being proposed.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation, the exact date, time, location, and format is still in flux. In the meantime, we are asking you to please visit letstalknbp.ca/climate-action and register for updates on the forthcoming events. The website also has a wealth of other resources and previews on components of the plan – we encourage you to take a look around and provide your thoughts online as well!

Stay tuned for more – and we look forward to talking climate with you very soon!