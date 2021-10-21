Letter: We Are So Fortunate To Live In Tobermory

So often we hear in our community that Tobermory is such a special place to live. But the efforts of our many organizations and businesses often go unrecognized.

This past spring our dedicated Post Mistress Dawn made a special effort to make our trips to the Post Office a cheerful moment. Dawn took shovel in hand and dug out the earth and stubborn rocks – all local gardeners know about – to make a lovely flower garden at the entrance to the Post Office.

During this very stressful time of living with a pandemic, just the sight of flowers growing can be uplifting. I am sure the creation of a garden is not in Dawn’s official job description, but it is just one more way that Dawn takes care of our community. The staff and carriers of the Tobermory Post Office since this pandemic started have handled all the extra on-line postal deliveries and serving customers in an amazing way.

Since the pandemic began the organizations and businesses in our community have made every effort not only to keep us all safe, but have reached out in many ways to keep our spirits up.

Yes, we are more than fortunate.

Linda Godhue,

Tobermory