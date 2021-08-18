Sports Pickleball Resumes in Lion’s Head August 18, 2021 41 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Print On August 4th, fourteen happy people gathered in Lion’s Head to play pickleball for the first time since the Covid 19 pandemic hit. Pickleball lines were painted on the tennis courts at Bruce Peninsula District School creating a suitable outdoor location to play the sport. If you would like more information about the club, please email Rayne at [email protected] Photo Credit: Rayne Bryla.