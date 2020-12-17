Santa Claus is Coming to The Bruce… Or Maybe He’s Already Been…

Pre-Christmas Gift of Low COVID Infection Rates in NBP

Submitted by Dr George Harpur

The vaccines are here, we’ve passed through wave one and most of wave two with an ultra low infection rate and no community spread, despite a summer that saw hordes of visitors from hotspots to the south, many of them ignoring the basic rules. Looks like we’ve had pre-Christmas gifts.

So what did we do to deserve this largess? Fortunately, the majority of us who reside here have sufficient concern and respect for ourselves and others so we adhered to those basic rules and avoided the “naughty list”. We all owe a great debt of gratitude and congratulations to ourselves and those around us for this outcome, and to the two identified cases who acquired the disease during essential trips out of the community but reacted promptly to their concerns. This resulted in swift action by our ever so vigilant, zealous and overworked Public Health Agency, so that despite being associated with two of the most vulnerable institutions in the community, we had no spread. Yeah team!

But it must also be remembered that a significant part of our good fortune was a consequence of living in the northern Bruce Peninsula, as there were more than a few flaws in our performance.

Now if we want this miracle to continue we need to play our part and pay attention to Santa’s rules:

-We better “watch out”, social distance and stay in our bubbles.

-We better “not cry”, just keep on putting up with those bothersome masks when requested or where close proximity can’t be avoided and look ahead and encourage those around us. The end may be far off but is at least in sight.

-We better ”not pout”, start neglecting the rules that protect us and others just because we’re tired of it all and can’t be bothered.

It may take the vaccine program nine months to achieve the level of protection needed to stop this virus in its tracks, but we can hold to the course until then.

The distancing feels strange and the longing to hug someone or shake a hand is uncomfortably strong at times. Masks are certainly not harmful, but boy are they a nuisance, except on a really cold morning when they help to keep your face warm. And most of us by now have raw hands and cracked nails from too much soap and sanitizer, but is that a lot to pay for the health and lives of our friends and neighbours and those we care about?

Let’s keep it up and make this a truly Merry Christmas as we move forward into a brighter 2021.